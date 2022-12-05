ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

West basketball gets doubleheader sweep over Hellgate

BILLINGS--We had a doubleheader in the Golden Dome Friday night when Hellgate travelled to take on Billings West. The girls were up first, and West had a sizable lead going into the second half, but the Knights came out with some steady offense. West eventually got their rhythm back, but...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bobcats Dominate W&M and Advance to Semifinals With 55-7 Win

BOZEMAN -- Montana State's offense has been rolling all season and Friday night was no different as the Bobcats ran for 328 yards in a dominant 55-7 win over William & Mary. With the win, MSU is back in the semifinals for the second straight year, and extends the longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 20 games. They will face the winner of Holy Cross/South Dakota State in the semifinals.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Bobcat Football Gears Up for Quarterfinal Battle

Though William & Mary Football typically plays at around 82 ft. elevation in Williamsburg, Virginia, about 50-degree weather and on Eastern Time, the Bobcats are preparing for the various similarities between them and the Tribe. "Won their league, has found a way to win close games, has the same record...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
KULR8

Montana makes GoFundMe’s list of 10 Most Generous States of 2022

HELENA, Mont. - Montana has made GoFundMe’s list of top 10 most generous states of 2022. Montana has ranked 9th on their list after residents rallied together to donate to causes following flooding earlier this year and families struck by tragedies. GoFundMe provided the following details on a few...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana boxers bring home medals at USA boxing national championships

LUBBOCK, Texas--Five Montana Boxers brought home medals at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas. Chase Strike- gold Billings Elite Amateur Boxing Club. Bree Cochran- gold (unopposed) Hays Boxing Club. Strike is first in the nation in his weight class and Hoops, Healy, and Willow Cochran are second in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KULR8

Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state

BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Billings police looking for missing 30-year-old woman

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. Shanyel is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...

