KULR8
Rocky men's hoops survives MSU Billings' rally, evens up season rivalry series in OT
BILLINGS — Double-digit leads with less than five minutes to go usually don't turn into overtime games very often. But Rocky Mountain College men's basketball — up by as much as 13 points with just 4:26 remaining in regulation — found itself in that exact position at the hands of Montana State Billings and was dared to respond.
KULR8
Montana State advances to FCS semifinals with historically dominant win over William & Mary
BOZEMAN — On second down, the Montana State football team trotted out one of its more dangerous offensive formations: Tommy Mellott at quarterback, Sean Chambers to Mellott’s left and Isaiah Ifanse to Mellott’s right. Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell on either ends of the offensive line.
KULR8
Milestones set in Montana State’s quarterfinal win encapsulate special era
BOZEMAN — It felt inevitable that Isaiah Ifanse would set the Montana State football program’s career rushing record. But several things had to go right in the last 11 months to make it happen. Ifanse could’ve grown impatient with his interminable recovery from offseason knee surgery and decided...
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 4 seed Montana State Bobcats host William & Mary in FCS quarterfinals
BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (11-1) host the fifth-seeded and No. 6-ranked William & Mary Tribe (11-1) in the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Pregame. This is MSU's first game since the death of Sonny Holland, who passed away after MSU's...
KULR8
Bobcat Football Goes Back to Semis for Third Straight Season
In their first-ever meeting, Montana State Football crushed William & Mary in FCS Quarterfinals 55-7 on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium. The Cats will play in Brookings, South Dakota next week to face top seed South Dakota State.
KULR8
West basketball gets doubleheader sweep over Hellgate
BILLINGS--We had a doubleheader in the Golden Dome Friday night when Hellgate travelled to take on Billings West. The girls were up first, and West had a sizable lead going into the second half, but the Knights came out with some steady offense. West eventually got their rhythm back, but...
KULR8
Bobcats Dominate W&M and Advance to Semifinals With 55-7 Win
BOZEMAN -- Montana State's offense has been rolling all season and Friday night was no different as the Bobcats ran for 328 yards in a dominant 55-7 win over William & Mary. With the win, MSU is back in the semifinals for the second straight year, and extends the longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 20 games. They will face the winner of Holy Cross/South Dakota State in the semifinals.
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies are staying in the Big Sky — for now, and AD Kent Haslam explains why
MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s student newspaper, The Kaimin, recently wrote a story about the school’s chances of moving its football program to the FBS level, citing athletic director Kent Haslam throughout. One of his quotes — “Changes happen. It’s nice when you’re in a spot...
KULR8
Bobcat Football Gears Up for Quarterfinal Battle
Though William & Mary Football typically plays at around 82 ft. elevation in Williamsburg, Virginia, about 50-degree weather and on Eastern Time, the Bobcats are preparing for the various similarities between them and the Tribe. "Won their league, has found a way to win close games, has the same record...
KULR8
Montana makes GoFundMe’s list of 10 Most Generous States of 2022
HELENA, Mont. - Montana has made GoFundMe’s list of top 10 most generous states of 2022. Montana has ranked 9th on their list after residents rallied together to donate to causes following flooding earlier this year and families struck by tragedies. GoFundMe provided the following details on a few...
KULR8
Montana boxers bring home medals at USA boxing national championships
LUBBOCK, Texas--Five Montana Boxers brought home medals at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas. Chase Strike- gold Billings Elite Amateur Boxing Club. Bree Cochran- gold (unopposed) Hays Boxing Club. Strike is first in the nation in his weight class and Hoops, Healy, and Willow Cochran are second in...
KULR8
Tryan eclipses $3 million in career earnings, finds more success in 20th trip to NFR
LAS VEGAS- Championship Saturday wraps up ten rounds of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack. With the final round still to come, it's some Montana rodeo legends who are having strong results at this year's NFR. Lisa Lockhart has made a big run from 14th to...
KULR8
Outdoor writing workshop at Pictograph Cave State Park teaching participants to push boundaries
BILLINGS, Mont.- Author Dave Caserio will be at Pictograph Cave State Park teaching an outdoor writing workshop. Writers and non-writers are invited to the workshop on Dec. 17 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says participants will learn how close observation of the natural world...
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission asks for clothing donations ahead of the snowstorm
BILLINGS, Mt: Looking at the adverse weather conditions in this week's forecast, the Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) is gearing up to protect their residents from the cold. Matt Lundgren, the Director of MRM, said that over the past week, they have helped an average of over 250 people every single night.
KULR8
Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas. One of those is Billings photographer, Hailey Rae.
KULR8
Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
KULR8
Gallatin County law enforcement respond to fake shooting report in Manhattan
Law enforcement gave an update on the false shooting reported at the Manhattan Library next to the school. Chief of the Manhattan Police Department, Dennis Hengel, reports the call came in before 10:00 am regarding an active shooter at the Manhattan Library. Law enforcement quickly responded to the library, and...
KULR8
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state
BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
KULR8
Billings police looking for missing 30-year-old woman
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. Shanyel is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and...
KULR8
"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
