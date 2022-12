Indigo Dispensary has announced their Grand Opening in early 2023 at 302 Crescent Boulevard in Brooklawn – the site of the former Tile Buyers Outlet. “Indigo is in. We are approved for the license to operate a Cannabis Dispensary here in Brooklawn, New Jersey,” the company announced on Facebook on December 5, 2022.

BROOKLAWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO