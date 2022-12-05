Matt Cardona’s storage unit is full. Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump’s Florida storage was searched and wrestling belts were found. But, what about Matt Cardona’s storage? The man himself posted that he also has a storage unit and inside is a f-cking Macho Machine! Back in the late eighty’s and early ninety’s, WWF was pumping out every merchandise they possible could. One of those was a Macho Machine, which is a workout elliptical set to bring out the Macho Man in you! The WWF Macho Machine claimed to help you build muscle faster and safer and only originally was priced at $339.95. So, naturally, the Michael Jordan of wrestling figure collecting and Macho Man SuperFan, Matt Cardona currently owns the machine, and it’s in his Florida storage unit. Here you go, Matt, it’s been reported on! You can see the Macho Machine below.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO