bodyslam.net
This Week’s NXT Viewership Lowest Since May
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of WWE NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, the December 6th episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 534,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was NXT’s lowest total viewership since May 31st, 2022. The November...
bodyslam.net
WWE Looking To Hire “Seasoned” Television Producer
The company is currently looking for a new producer and has included a very interesting set of qualifications. After all, a producer’s role is not something just anyone could do. According to the job posting, WWE is searching for a producer with a plethora of specialized experience, including a...
bodyslam.net
NXT Returning To The Road With PLE’s Beginning With Vengeance Day In
For a long time now, the home of NXT has been the Performance Center, since the start of the pandemic. This included even the Premium Live Events for the brand as well. According to a report by WrestleVotes, the “Vengeance Day” Premium Live Event will take place in Charlotte, NC. It was further noted that from that event, WWE NXT will be back on the road going forward.
bodyslam.net
Location For Special WWE Indian Live Event In January Revealed
As previously reported, the upcoming WWE live event in India will be taking place on January 18th. Naturally, a lot of fans in India are now looking for to it, as the event will feature quite a few Indian talent as well. According to PWInsider, the event will be held...
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Open To X-Pac Wrestling In NXT
Shawn Michaels believes NXT talent would benefit from wrestling Sean Waltman on WWE’s developmental brand. While speaking on a media call for NXT Deadline, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels spoke about being open to Waltman wrestling in NXT. Michaels did give credit to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer for being in great shape currently.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Addresses AEW Rampage’s Drop In Viewership
As previously reported, the December 2nd episode of AEW Rampage brought in 361,000 viewers, with a .08 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was a shocking new low for the show in the ratings. While speaking during a media call to hype up ROH Final Battle, AEW President Tony...
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Would Like The New Day To Stick Around In NXT As Long As Possible
During the NXT Deadline conference call, Shawn Michaels expressed his views on the arrival of The New Day in NXT. He stated that the black and gold brand is trying their best to keep them as long as possible. “Look, I say this. We never sort of go into it...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 12/9/22
AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The event will feature Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, which will kick off the show and two championship matches will also be featured. If you don’t want to see spoilers, do not read any further. You’ve been warned. Credit to Kayden Lee of Fightful Overbooked for the spoilers.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Viewership Sees A Steep Drop While Key Demo Hits All Time Low
This week’s edition of AEW Rampage was a bad night at the office in the ratings. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 360,000 viewers. This number is downfrom the 411,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since June 17. Friday’s show drew a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.11 rating the show drew last Friday. This is the lowest demo rating that AEW Rampage has ever reported.
bodyslam.net
Spoiler: UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage
Before you read any further, you’ve been warned. Tonight at the AEW Rampage Tapings, Orange Cassidy was set to defend his All-Atlantic Championship against a mystery opponent picked by Kip Sabian. The mystery opponent is Trent Seven. The former WWE NXT U.K. Star was released by the company when NXT U.K. closed down and he’s been working various independent shows in the U.K. Now, he’s debuted for AEW. It was also noted that Trent Seven did have the Mustache Mountain graphics for his entrance video.
bodyslam.net
Dustin Rhodes Would Like To Finish His Career While He Is Still Able To Walk
The Natural has a goal in mind for when he retires from the sport of professional wrestling. Rhodes hadn’t competed in a wrestling match since August when he lost his attempt to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship prior to entering the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last night on AEW Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
William Regal Asked Tony Khan Not To Pick Up The Option On His AEW Contract
William Regal personally asked AEW not to pick up the option on his contract. Earlier today, Tony Khan held his Ring Of Honor Final Battle media call. He had promised beforehand to address William Regal’s status and that he did. During the call, Tony was asked several times about Regal’s status and how his contract worked. During his explanation, Tony would divulge that Regal had personally asked Megha Parekh, who is AEW’s chief legal officer, not to pick up the option on his contract with AEW as he wanted to return to WWE to work with his son.
bodyslam.net
Matt Cardona Has A Macho Machine In His Storage Unit
Matt Cardona’s storage unit is full. Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump’s Florida storage was searched and wrestling belts were found. But, what about Matt Cardona’s storage? The man himself posted that he also has a storage unit and inside is a f-cking Macho Machine! Back in the late eighty’s and early ninety’s, WWF was pumping out every merchandise they possible could. One of those was a Macho Machine, which is a workout elliptical set to bring out the Macho Man in you! The WWF Macho Machine claimed to help you build muscle faster and safer and only originally was priced at $339.95. So, naturally, the Michael Jordan of wrestling figure collecting and Macho Man SuperFan, Matt Cardona currently owns the machine, and it’s in his Florida storage unit. Here you go, Matt, it’s been reported on! You can see the Macho Machine below.
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Reportedly Set To Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Mercedes Varnado could be headed to Japan. Mercedes Varnado, FKA Sasha Banks, has been gone from any wrestling appearances since walking out on WWE earlier this year. Now, According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. report notes “While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in for the event.”
bodyslam.net
CM Punk Posts Unexplained WWE Related Photo On Social Media
CM Punk wants to add to the rumors surrounding him possibly finding his way back to WWE. CM Punk was the subject of controversy earlier this year, and things took a turn for the worse after the brawl at AEW All Out. Since then, fans have wondered whether Punk will leave AEW and somehow return to WWE.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Says John Laurinaitis “Deserves The Misery He’s Living In”
John Laurinaitis served as the Executive Vice President of Talent relations for a long tenure, and even as an on-screen authority figure in the early 2010s. Jim Ross however, does not to seem to see eye to eye with the former General Manager of both RAW and SmackDown. JR also served in a big executive role for WWE at one time, responsible for hiring many upcoming talents and even Laurinaitis himself. He spoke about his issue with Big Johnny on his Grilling JR podcast.
bodyslam.net
Why Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Missed Monday Night RAW
Roman Reigns was missing from this week’s RAW, as was Paul Heyman. According to a report by PW Insider, Roman Reigns was in Los Angeles with his special council Paul Heyman during the show. Interestingly enough, Reigns’ trip coincided with a trip by The Rock to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where his wife Lauren Hashian sang the National Anthem before a Football game.
