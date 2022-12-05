Read full article on original website
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
AdWeek
Robin Oguinye Joining Salt Lake City Fox Affiliate as Anchor and Investigative Reporter
Robyn Oguinye is joining Scripps owned Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU as weekday afternoon anchor and consumer investigative reporter. Oguinye will anchor alongside reporter and anchor Max Roth beginning in January 2023. She will also join KSTU’s investigative unit in a newly created consumer investigative reporter role. “Robyn’s...
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
KSLTV
Utah transportation company expands service to Reno
SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada, have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
kslnewsradio.com
Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
Avalanche triggered by snowboarder in Dutch Draw
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue team was activated yesterday for a soft slab avalanche near Dutch Draw. According to an observation report from the Utah […]
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gephardt Daily
Kaysville native, former BYU Cougarette shines in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ at the Eccles Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” continues its run at the Eccles Theater, we spoke to Utah native Libby Lloyd, who plays Lady M dancer Nini in the show. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which is the winner of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
utahstories.com
The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station
OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
KSLTV
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
kpcw.org
Mountainlands Director Pat Matheson moving to the Congo
Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson has announced he's resigning and moving to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kjzz.com
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
