Salt Lake City, UT

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Utah transportation company expands service to Reno

SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada, have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station

OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Could onions be making you sick?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Mountainlands Director Pat Matheson moving to the Congo

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson has announced he's resigning and moving to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT

