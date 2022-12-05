Read full article on original website
Related
Hospitality Lodging Systems Adds 2 Budgetel & 2 Haven Hotels
Atlanta-based Hospitality Lodging Systems (HLS) has added two Budgetel Inn & Suites brand properties and two Haven Hotel brand properties to its portfolio. There are now 37 Budgetel hotels with 3,813 rooms operating in 10 states plus China and 12 Haven properties with 698 rooms in nine states. The new...
Banyan Investment Group Completes Sale of 112-Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area
Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the United States, today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
Global Survey: Travelers Want More Inclusive, Authentic Content On Social Media
Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, released findings from a new global survey on consumer sentiment on social media content of travel brands and traditional travel influencers. Kimpton polled more than 4,000 people from Australia, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. and found an overwhelming need for more authentic and varied travel content as well as a high demand for travel brands to do more to feature inclusive and diverse content creators and experiences.
The Recently Opened Waldorf Astoria Cancun Holds Official Ribbon Cutting Event
Waldorf Astoria Cancun hosted their official ribbon cutting ceremony behind the signature Waldorf Astoria Clock, a recognizable landmark that was first made for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, for the Waldorf Astoria New York. Opening remarks were made by George Stanfield, Managing Director, followed by Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton, Charles El Mann Fasja, CEO Parks Hospitality Holdings and Mara Lezama Espinosa, Governor, 9th Governor of Quintana Roo.
Lark Hotels Announces The Opening Of Bluebird Lake Placid
— Lark Hotels is thrilled to announce the addition of Bluebird Lake Placid to the growing Bluebird by Lark portfolio, Lark Hotels’ collection of redesigned, contemporary hotels, motels and ski lodges. Slated to open its first phase on January 11, 2023, Bluebird is conducting extensive renovations of the downtown property to open Bluebird Lake Placid throughout 2023. Steps away from Mirror Lake, Bluebird Lake Placid will offer guests a serene lakeside retreat with 90 rooms inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian design to maximize relaxation.
Lululemon CEO: We Can ‘Sell Our Product at Regular Price, Not React’
Lululemon’s high-growth rates rage on despite slowing consumer demand and ongoing supply chain headwinds, with the athleticwear giant’s third-quarter net revenue soaring 28 percent to $1.86 billion on net income of $255.5 million. Despite the company’s continued growth, Lululemon’s stock reacted poorly, sliding more than 12 percent after the earnings report as analysts raised concerns about fourth-quarter guidance. In a Nutshell: Lululemon is still taking market share in the adult active apparel market, gaining 1.5 percentage points in the U.S. since last year, said CEO Calvin McDonald in an earnings call. Citing NPD Group’s Consumer Tracking Service data, McDonald pointed out that...
