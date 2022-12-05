ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Snoop’s “Snoop De Ville” From 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” Video Up For Sale

Almost two decades ago, Snoop premiered his “Snoop DeVille” Cadillac in 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” and now the calssic vehicle is on the market for purchase. Snoop’s 1966 Cadillac lowrider was one of Snoop’s Uncle Junebug’s favorite cars, but after the engine blew, the Doggfather wanted the car out of his lot because it was just taking up space.
MotorBiscuit

The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000

Some sedans are slow and boring to drive while others are fast and fun. Here are five powerful sedans that won't break the bank. The post 5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News

Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority

Watch Travis Pastrana hoon his 865-hp Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022

It's been well over a decade since rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block released his first Gymkhana video, which starred a rally-prepped 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and is still thoroughly exciting despite the lack of flair found in later videos in the series. Block in 2018 finally decided to...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Splurges On $7.5M Bentley-Branded Condo

The Atlanta native is dropping seven figures on his new residence. Future is celebrating yet another dominant year as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His latest splurge comes in the form of dropping a $7.5 million bag. The money was spent on a new pad – and it’s Bentley-branded, of course.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Most Reliable SUVs for 2023

Consumer Reports' most reliable SUVs for 2023 are the 2023 Lexus GX, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. The post Consumer Reports Most Reliable SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

