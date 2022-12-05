Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Fleetwood Mac: 15 best songs ranked
On November 30, we lost one of rock music’s most prolific songbirds when Christine McVie died at the age of 79. She spent most of her 50-year career with Fleetwood Mac, which has seen several reincarnations since its original lineup over half a century ago. In 1967, British guitarist Peter Green formed the band that would eventually be known as Fleetwood Mac, with drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie (who replaced Bob Brunning early on) and slide guitarist Jeremy Spencer. This lineup changed several times over the next few years, including the addition of guitarist Danny Kirwan, the departure of Green...
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. Also included on the deluxe project is a 2017 duet with Nick Jonas on "Party For...
Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best
In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
RCA Records Shares Unreleased Whitney Houston Recording Ahead Of Biopic Release
The month of December is full of major film releases, including Will Smith’s Emancipation, Brendan Fraser’s The Whale, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Margot Robbie’s Babylon. Not to mention, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, returns to theaters before 2023. Among the many major films to theaters this month is the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will chronicle the singer’s rise from New Jersey to the top of the charts.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Grammy-winning artist SZA sports St. Louis Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy Award-winning R&B artist SZA is representing St. Louis on her new album cover. Specifically, the Blues hockey team.
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
New York Post
These are the 12 biggest country tours in 2023. We found tickets.
It doesn’t matter where you live in the U.S. — in 2023, the heartland will come to you. From January through December, some of the biggest names in country music are heading to venues all over North America to sling their greatest hits for their biggest fans. We’re...
CMT
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Talks Las Vegas Residency and Setting Her Arms on Fire
Miranda Lambert is having a blast headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she's coming back for round two. Tickets for the second installment of her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino go on sale this week. In the meantime, Lambert is frolicking through Sin City with her husband, Brendan, and sharing her favorite moments of her Las Vegas shows.
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
No Need to Calm Down: This Taylor Swift–Signed Guitar Is Now Up for Auction
Taylor Swift fans know all too well how iconic the singer’s guitars are. Now, the songwriter is giving away one of her six-strings as a part of a new auction. The Swift-signed acoustic guitar is adorned with an incredible image from Midnights, the artist’s 10th studio album released on October 21; the anthology went on to sell more than 1 million copies in its first week. The picture itself depicts the superstar outstretched on a plush couch in a neutral-toned living room. At time of publication, the instrument had a top bid of $4,500. Donated from Swift herself, the listing is part of...
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79
There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Comments / 0