Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases...
starvedrock.media
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in...
starvedrock.media
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift delayed until Sunday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Because rain is forecasted for Saturday, the reopening of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge's eastbound span has been delayed until Sunday by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Two eastbound lanes, which were moved to the westbound span last April, will be shifted back to the eastbound...
Comments / 0