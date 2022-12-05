25. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Related
Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of partnership
Dec 12 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) has launched a 10-year partnership with Microsoft (MSFT.O) that will see the U.S. tech giant buy an about 4% equity stake in the British company.
Another Big Bank Gets Into Small-Dollar Loans
Wells Fargo, which operates more than 4,700 branches throughout the U.S., has rolled out a small-dollar loan program that offers instant, automated loans received in minutes and with a fraction of the fees typically attached to payday loans. The bank joins a growing list of major financial institutions — U.S. Bank, Bank of America, Huntington and Trust, to name a few — offering an alternative to the 12 million people who use payday loans each year, many of whom belong to communities systematically denied access...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0