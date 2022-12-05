Worst-performing stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the bottom 25

#1. Information Technology: 5

#2. Consumer Staples: 4

#2. Energy: 4

#2. Financials: 4

#5. Health Care: 2

The worst performing stock on the list returned -8.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.