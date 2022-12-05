12. Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Related
The price for new automobiles has increased more than 17% since 2020
As the average age of vehicles on American roadways gained steadily over the last five years, automobile prices skyrocketed over the last 24 months. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many U.S. auto dealership showrooms came to a standstill as nervous customers stayed away and social distancing guidelines forced many to temporarily close— even as their maintenance shops remained open as essential businesses. Dealership sales teams who didn't have robust online purchasing and delivery systems in place quickly hit the gas on streamlining online shopping and socially distant delivery processes similar to that of their emerging competitors like Carvana.
Water and sewer rate to increase Jan. 1
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is reminding city water and sewer users that a 5% rate increase goes into effect on Jan. 1. The city’s governing body approved these rate increases during the annual budget session in June. Revenues from water and sewer rates are invested directly back into the construction, maintenance and operation of Cheyenne’s water and sewer system. ...
