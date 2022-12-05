14. Constellation Energy (CEG)

Related
US set to announce major fusion energy breakthrough: report
The US Department of Energy is set to reveal a “major scientific breakthrough” this week after scientists were reportedly able to produce a fusion reaction that created a net energy gain for the first time. The development — a major milestone in the pursuit of limitless clean energy — was made recently at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, sources told the Washington Post. The net gain reaction, which is considered to be a “holy grail” of zero-carbon power, is a major step towards being able to create a technology one day that could offer a clean and virtually...
Line chart showing cars available for sale was decreasing rapidly even before the pandemic.
Consumers have noticed an ever-dwindling selection of new vehicles to choose from on dealership lots as investory stock has plummeted since 2000. Manufacturers saw an inventory dip after the onset of the Great Recession, but had steadily replenished inventories in the mid-2010s to pre-recession levels. Domestic auto inventories are at their lowest since data collection began in 1993. Demand for new vehicles fell after 2018 but shot back up in 2021 just as automakers were struggling to deliver new units to dealerships.
Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
