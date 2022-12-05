ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#16. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

By Stacker
 6 days ago

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$5.80)

- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

New York Post

US set to announce major fusion energy breakthrough: report

The US Department of Energy is set to reveal a “major scientific breakthrough” this week after scientists were reportedly able to produce a fusion reaction that created a net energy gain for the first time. The development — a major milestone in the pursuit of limitless clean energy  — was made recently at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, sources told the Washington Post. The net gain reaction, which is considered to be a “holy grail” of zero-carbon power, is a major step towards being able to create a technology one day that could offer a clean and virtually...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheyenne, WY
