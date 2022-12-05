11. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Federal student loan borrowers haven’t had to make payments on their loans since March 2020, and the pause could continue until the summer of 2023. But even with that pressure off, more of them are struggling, according to a November report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In September, 7.1% of student loan borrowers who were not in default on their loans at the start of the pandemic had trouble repaying other debts, up from 6.2% at the start of the pandemic, the study of...

2 DAYS AGO