‘The Challenge Ride or Dies:’ Stream Wednesday’s episode on MTV, how to watch for free
The challengers make it to the halfway point and TJ stuns them with a game-changing twist on a new episode of “The Challenge Ride or Dies” on MTV Wednesday, Dec. 7. Your favorite stars of all your other favorite reality shows come together for a new season of “The Challenge.” Episode 9 of season 38 “Split Decision” will air Wednesday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live on Philo, fuboTV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Paramount+. Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV and Paramount+ all offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ season 5, episode 9 for free on BET
Season 5, episode 9 of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through Philo, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
How to watch the ‘Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022′ for free
The “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022″ will air on the CW on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The special can also be streamed on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. The streaming platforms offer a free trial for those who are interested in signing up for an account.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Downton Abbey Season 4 Free Online
Best sites to watch Downton Abbey - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,Peacock Premium. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Downton Abbey online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Downton Abbey on this page.
Where to Watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Online in 2022
As the temperatures drop and the holidays inch closer, what better way to celebrate than by catching up with everyone’s favorite snowman? While Frosty the Snowman originated as a jingle, a 25-minute cartoon brings his jolly adventures to life. You may be wondering: When will Frosty be on TV, and is it available to rent or purchase? Here’s everything you need to know about watching Frosty the Snowman this year: What channel is Frosty the Snowman on? Frosty the Snowman is airing multiple times on Freeform this year as part of the network’s “25 Days of Christmas” lineup. It will also air once...
What is ITVX and what are the best shows airing on it?
Brace yourselves, UK television fans, because another streaming service is about to arrive.ITVX is launching on Thursday 8 December, with dramas such as A Spy Among Friends and Tell Me Everything premiering on the platform on launch day.The service will launch with 10,000 hours of free programming, including more than 250 films and more than 200 series.The platform is replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, and all ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX.What are the biggest shows airing on ITVX?On 8 December, ITVX will launch the six-part cold war drama A...
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
TechCrunch
Netflix is letting more subscribers preview its films and TV shows, report says
Netflix declined to comment to TechCrunch on The Wall Street Journal’s report. Similar to how major Hollywood studios have test screenings for new films, the “Netflix Preview Club” has more than 2,000 previewers that review Netflix titles before they release to the streaming platform, The Wall Street Journal wrote. The program will reportedly increase by 400% in early 2023, should the report prove accurate.
Catch up with ‘Father Wants Us Dead,’ named one of the 20 top new podcasts of 2022
“Father Wants Us Dead,” NJ.com’s investigative true crime podcast about infamous New Jersey murderer John List, was named one of Apple Podcasts’ top new shows of 2022. The podcasting platform included “Father Wants Us Dead” not just among its 20 top new shows for the U.S. market, but also in its year-end collection of 15 “Shows that got us hooked.”
Amazon Gets Ready For Its Next Hollywood Evolution After Jeff Blackburn’s Exit
Amazon’s future in streaming video has come into greater focus in 2022 with the acquisitions of Thursday Night Football and MGM and the debut of LOTR: The Rings Of Power. Now, the onetime bookseller is headed into 2023 without the original architect of its expansion into TV and film via Prime Video, Jeff Blackburn. His retirement, announced on Friday, capped a month of a series of executive moves that laid out Amazon’s plans for the next stage of its evolution as an entertainment brand. Blackburn, a 25-year Amazon veteran, most recently had served as SVP of Global Media & Entertainment, overseeing all entertainment...
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Christmas TV highlights: best shows to watch this holiday season
Celebrate the holiday season with these new and classic Christmas TV shows and movies.
‘Blue Planet II’ Producer Mark Brownlow Joins Plimsoll Productions as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)
London-headquartered factual producer Plimsoll Productions has hired BAFTA and Emmy-nominated “Blue Planet II” producer Mark Brownlow as an executive producer. Newly backed by ITV Studios, Plimsoll is bringing Brownlow on board to report directly into chief creative officer of natural history and science Martha Holmes. Brownlow is best known for his work on the acclaimed BBC-produced and David Attenborough-narrated blue chip “Blue Planet II” and its successful follow-up series “Frozen Planet II.” With more than 20 natural history titles to his name, Brownlow has spent the last 28 years with BBC. Most recently, he executive produced a 10-part wildlife series for Apple TV+, along...
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Violent Night Free Online
Cast: David Harbour Beverly D'Angelo John Leguizamo Cam Gigandet Edi Patterson. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
