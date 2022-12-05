Read full article on original website
Tina Worthman introduced as Midwest Theater new Executive Director
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Midwest Theater introduces Tina Lyles Worthman as their new Executive Director. Tina is a Gering native and is selected after The Midwest Theater Board of Directors narrowed down their search from 20 applicants with different backgrounds and experiences to five total. Last week the Board...
Sidney welcomes new library director
SIDNEY — A little more than two months ago, Amanda Eastin started a new adventure, moving from a small town southeast of Grand Island to a bigger "small town" in the Panhandle. Eastin was hired as the new librarian for the Sidney Public Library. "It's nice. It's comfortable," Eastin...
Toys For Tots Gears Up for a Weekend of Helping Kids in Need
SIDNEY, Neb- After weeks of collecting money and toys for those in need this holiday season, Toys For Tots organizer Christina Guhdahl and her team of volunteers will be inviting parents from the community to shop for the things they need to give their kids a Merry Christmas. The toys...
Platte Valley Bank installs new sign in downtown Sidney
SIDNEY - A fixture in downtown Sidney got a facelift Wednesday morning. Tri City Sign Company replaced the long-time analog clock and digital thermometer at Platte Valley Bank with a new sign and digital board. The new sign at the corner of 10th Ave. and Illinois Street features the Platte Valley Bank logo.
Fair Board expects improved '23 event
The Cheyenne County Fair Board is busy finalizing details for the 2023 county fair. Board Treasurer Kip Miller met with the Cheyenne County Board of Commissioners Monday to. give an update on the fair board and next year's fair. He said the board has had some "good, productive meetings" recently.
Authorities provide update to deadly accident near Potter Saturday night
POTTER - Authorities released the name of the semi-tractor-trailer driver who passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. was hauling hazardous materials in a semi-tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes when he diverted from the road onto the grass shoulder at 70 mph. According to a witness of the accident, at one point both the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling on the grass outside of the shoulder of the road.
Ella Whiting scores 14 points in Creek Valley loss vs. Arthur County
CHAPPELL - Ella Whiting exploded with 12 points in the third quarter for Creek Valley, but it wasn't enough in a 62-37 defeat to Arthur County in Chappell Tuesday. The senior finished with 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Karsyn Burgman added 12 points for the Storm.
Garden County soars over Sioux County
Garden County’s stifling defense and productive offense lifted them past Sioux County Tuesday 79-36. A full-court press during the first half helped Garden County jump out to a 43-15 advantage as the Warriors struggled to move the ball down court. Sioux County found better success after the break. The Warriors posted 14 points in the third quarter and another seven in the final minutes, but they had no answer for Garden County’s offense led by Johnny Vargas.
Winkler Named Gering Interim Boys Basketball Coach
GERING - Late Wednesday morning, Gering Public Schools sent out a press release stating that Gering Bulldog Head Boys Basketball Coach Kyle Cotton would no longer be serving in that capacity, effective immediately. Former Gering head basketball coach Rick Winkler has been named as interim head coach and will finish out the rest of the season.
Kimball swears in new mayor as panhandle town prepares for record growth
KIMBALL Neb.- The largest order of business at Tuesday's Kimball City Council meeting was to swear-in the new mayor in front of a packed Kimball City Administration Building. John Morrison now holds the reins of the soon to be growing city. He replace Keith Prunty who was honored and thanked by city council President Creg Pike, before he wished Morrison well and took his leave.
Fatal accident closes westbound lanes of I-80 near Potter overnight Saturday
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says a westbound semi-tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials left the road on the right-hand shoulder at mile marker 40. When the driver overcorrected to try and get back on the road, the 18-wheeler tipped over and blocked both westbound lanes.
The City of Kimball's top staff to remain in place following annual vote
KIMBALL Neb.- Following the swearing in of John Morrison as Kimball's new mayor on Tuesday night, the council voted to approve his recommendation that the city's four highest ranking salaried employees stay put as Kimball begins to grow. City Administrator Anette Brower, City Clerk Kim Barnwell, City Treasurer Jean Klassen...
