How to watch the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting for free on CBS

The broadcast of the “National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years” at the White House is set to air on CBS this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Those without cable who want to watch the broadcast on CBS can do so for free through either FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
