Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
iheart.com
See the 4 development plans for a new Rays park and the surrounding area
The City of St. Petersburg has received proposals from four developers that transform Tropicana Field and an 86-acre area around the stadium. The new proposals include plans for hotels, restaurants, apartment buildings, retail shops, an African American history museum, and a new Rays ballpark. The Tampa Bay Rays have partnered...
businessobserverfl.com
Cru Cellars ready to launch next phase of growth
After a decade-plus of hard work, Tampa wine aficionados Torrey and Jen Bingham are transforming their burgeoning bottle-shop business into a full-fledged hospitality company. Key takeaway: With three retail locations and a trio of new concepts in the offing, Cru Hospitality Group — its name comes from the French word for growth — is bubbling with opportunities.
thatssotampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
Bay News 9
3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete decks out for holidays with Christmas village
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — In the heart of St. Petersburg is a brewery that has grown into one of the largest independent breweries in Florida since it opened in 2013. Around the holidays, 3 Daughters Brewing is also known for its Christmas Wonderland village, including a train that zips through the mini-metropolis.
Beach Beacon
Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells
LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
Tenant Bill of Rights up for discussion at St. Pete City Council
The City of St. Petersburg is opting out of the county’s Tenant Bill of Rights, leaving the enforcement of rules for landlords to fall on city leaders rather than on the county.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
fox13news.com
Tampa International Airport receives 65,000 name submissions for giant flamingo sculpture
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport officials have plenty of possible names to choose from for the 21-foot flamingo sculpture – 65,000 options to be exact. The "Name the Flamingo" contest closed Tuesday, with airport officials saying they are both excited and overwhelmed at the possibilities. The floor-to-ceiling sculpture...
After pressure from apartment association, St. Pete adopts its own tenants bill of rights
Pinellas’ tenants bill of rights that had better protections for renters.
businessobserverfl.com
Two Longboat Key properties sell for over $18 million
A prominent Sarasota-based real estate company recently oversaw the purchase of two waterfront properties — nearing a combined total of $20 million. Both properties taking up more than 6,000 square feet of space. The single-family home sold for $10 million while the Gulf-front penthouse was purchased for $8.2 million.
Tampa Bay to Get Another Urban Air Adventure Park
Franchisees Greg Dunn and Thomas Garcia are currently working with the company’s real estate team to find a suitable location.
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
Bay News 9
TECO rates set to rise, Warnock defeats Walker in Georgia and the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Some patchy fog is possible early Wednesday morning, but it should lift shortly after sunrise. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. It looks like a great day for boating with seas...
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
businessobserverfl.com
Farm-to-table restaurant leader plots local, statewide expansion
The Naked Farmer is getting hot — for more locations. In October, the Tampa-based company, known for its farm-to-table ethos and commitment to serving locally sourced, seasonal food from farms close to home, opened a location on the east coast of Florida in Coral Gables, its third store. A fourth store, in Sunrise, is scheduled to open in January. And in late November it announced store No. 5 would be coming in summer 2023, this one in the Sarasota-Manatee market, in the UTC area outside Lakewood Ranch. Those three follow the first two locations, in downtown St. Pete and Water Street Tampa.
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Pete flood insurance firm bolsters leadership team with promotion
Neptune Flood has promoted Matt Duffy from director of risk management and internal audit to chief risk officer. According to a news release, Duffy joined the St. Petersburg-based flood insurance company a year and a half ago. He previously worked for eight years at Bank OZK and its predecessor, C1 Bank, in a variety of risk roles, including enterprise risk officer, executive vice president and director of enterprise technology solutions. Neptune Flood President and CEO Trevor Burgess was CEO of C1 before it was sold.
ABC Action News
2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay
Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg sales consulting firm acquired for $7.5 million
Harte Hanks buys InsideOut Solutions, which was founded in 2015 and grew rapidly under the leadership of Chad Nuss and Christina Cherry. Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a global customer experience company based in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has acquired InsideOut Solutions LLC, a St. Petersburg-based sales consulting and optimization firm, for $7.5 million.
businessobserverfl.com
County provides nearly $1M in incentives to lure New York plastic manufacturer to Pasco
A New York City packaging company is moving to Pasco County and creating about 555 jobs in the process. The move includes nearly $1 million in job-based incentives and tax breaks. Gary Plastic Packaging Corp. announced Tuesday, Dec. 2, it is moving into 279,000 square feet of space in a...
