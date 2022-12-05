ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Cru Cellars ready to launch next phase of growth

After a decade-plus of hard work, Tampa wine aficionados Torrey and Jen Bingham are transforming their burgeoning bottle-shop business into a full-fledged hospitality company. Key takeaway: With three retail locations and a trio of new concepts in the offing, Cru Hospitality Group — its name comes from the French word for growth — is bubbling with opportunities.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa

Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells

LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
LARGO, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Two Longboat Key properties sell for over $18 million

A prominent Sarasota-based real estate company recently oversaw the purchase of two waterfront properties — nearing a combined total of $20 million. Both properties taking up more than 6,000 square feet of space. The single-family home sold for $10 million while the Gulf-front penthouse was purchased for $8.2 million.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Farm-to-table restaurant leader plots local, statewide expansion

The Naked Farmer is getting hot — for more locations. In October, the Tampa-based company, known for its farm-to-table ethos and commitment to serving locally sourced, seasonal food from farms close to home, opened a location on the east coast of Florida in Coral Gables, its third store. A fourth store, in Sunrise, is scheduled to open in January. And in late November it announced store No. 5 would be coming in summer 2023, this one in the Sarasota-Manatee market, in the UTC area outside Lakewood Ranch. Those three follow the first two locations, in downtown St. Pete and Water Street Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights

Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Pete flood insurance firm bolsters leadership team with promotion

Neptune Flood has promoted Matt Duffy from director of risk management and internal audit to chief risk officer. According to a news release, Duffy joined the St. Petersburg-based flood insurance company a year and a half ago. He previously worked for eight years at Bank OZK and its predecessor, C1 Bank, in a variety of risk roles, including enterprise risk officer, executive vice president and director of enterprise technology solutions. Neptune Flood President and CEO Trevor Burgess was CEO of C1 before it was sold.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay

Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg sales consulting firm acquired for $7.5 million

Harte Hanks buys InsideOut Solutions, which was founded in 2015 and grew rapidly under the leadership of Chad Nuss and Christina Cherry. Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a global customer experience company based in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has acquired InsideOut Solutions LLC, a St. Petersburg-based sales consulting and optimization firm, for $7.5 million.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

