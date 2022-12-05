Read full article on original website
How You Can Enjoy Snow Tubing Even If Winter Misses Texas
Often, whenever people talk about the advantages of life in Texas, they mention the mild winters. Coincidentally, when many people talk about the disadvantages of life in Texas, the same thing comes up. There are so many fun winter activities. Most of them require snow. Unfortunately, there is not one...
Strike It Rich With $340M in Hidden Treasure Buried in Texas
As a kid growing up, I remember going on treasure hunts with my cousins, vacationing in the Texas hill country with acres of woodlands to explore. We weren't looking for anything specific, just kids messing around on a Saturday afternoon. I wish I knew back then what I've recently discovered.
Wedding Bells In Aisle Two: Would You Propose In This Texas Business?
Popping the question to that special someone is always a scary thought isn't it? For the prospective individual, the stress of the answer alone could keep anyone up at night. But there's other things of course that have to go into the moment itself. The ring, the weather, the time...
10 of the Cheapest Texas Cities to Live In
Texas is a huge state that has a large variety of landscapes, people, and cities. Whether you want a small town feel or prefer a big city, there are a variety of options across the state. While it can get expensive to live in certain parts of Texas, there are...
Top 10 Cities In The U.S. For Singles, Find Out Which One Is In Texas
Finding love in 2022 was rough. A buddy of mine recently went out on a typical date. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just dinner and a movie. A whopping $90. It's getting more and more expensive to go out nowadays, so it would certainly make sense to live someplace where dating activities won't break the bank.
Yes Things Are Bigger and Better in Texas and Here’s My Proof
These are some things that I believe we Texans tend to brag about and they're the things we are entitled to boast about. Furthermore, we have the right to brag about everything in Texas because we are awesome people and we live in an incredible state. Additionally, there are some...
As We Celebrate Christmas We Must Celebrate the 12 Days of Texas Too
As we begin celebrating the Christmas season of 2022, we should also remember the "12 Days of Christmas." Then It hit me, how about we celebrate our own "12 Days of Texas?" You know, just like the song only taking into account the blessings we've received in the Lone Star State.
This Dream Home is the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas
As someone who is constantly broke because, well, I'm a DJ, I do a lot of daydreaming when it comes to the finer things in life. Such as the case with houses, especially big, gigantic expensive houses like this house you're about to see, which is the most expensive in the Lone Star State.
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas
Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas
I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
Huge Book Shatters Guinness World Record Proving Everything is Bigger in Texas
The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" has never been so true after a non-profit group set a Guinness World Record for the largest published book in the world. How big is it? Keep reading to see. Melissa Williams Murphy is the founder of the non-profit group iWrite whose mission...
Get Ready for Fishing Fun As Rainbow Trout Are Restocked Across Texas
As the weather may be changing and the temperatures may be getting colder, it's still a good time to go fishing at our local area lakes and fishing holes. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is currently planning to restock our lakes with rainbow trout for some Fall and Winter fishing fun.
