MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State’s smothering defense in a 69-51 Sunday victory over Minnesota to say undefeated. Mississippi State is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It’s the Bulldogs’ best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04. Mississippi State — allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country — held the Gophers to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota turned it over 15 times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 2:18PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5. inches for lower elevations; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains. * WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday. *...
