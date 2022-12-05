ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 6

Mike
2d ago

A happening place huh? People that's been here for decades are being forced out of the city because housing cost have double. That's what's happening. People aren't just moving here it's an infestation.

Reply(1)
2
 

WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues

Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center

The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Leadership...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Felicia Fontaine, early Huntsville gay rights advocate, dies at 68

Felicia Ann Fontaine, one of Alabama’s best-known, respected and loved gay advocates, died at her Huntsville home Nov. 30. She was 68. Fontaine and her longtime spouse Barbara “Barb” Collins moved to Huntsville in 1982 where Fontaine became a statewide leader in the movement for equal rights for gay people. She was an ordained minister in the Metropolitan Community Church and a licensed counselor.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
ATHENS, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Retired officer’s wife named volunteer of year

Longtime volunteer Tonya Daniels was stunned when her name was called during an annual luncheon of nearly 900 people at the Von Braun Center. In November she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Madison County. “I was blown away,” the Huntsville resident...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Another daily record broken in Huntsville

The old record for December 6th was 58 degrees, which was set back in 1998. With an observed minimum temperature of 59 degrees, the record has been broken by one degree. Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record Muscle Shoals also broke the daily high minimum temperature for December 6th but unlike Huntsville, it was six degrees […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Homesteader weighs in on egg prices

You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
MADISON, AL
