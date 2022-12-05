Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Raiders vs. Rams, plus $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 14 slate kicks off with the Raiders and Rams on TNF, and you can win $150 on a $5 bet with...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints
Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
Mark Ingram apologizes to teammates, coaches, city after Saints’ loss
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram wasn’t on the field while quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense blitzed through two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. He didn’t drop any third-down passes. And he didn’t call for a pass on third-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 44-yard line with a 13-point lead and the clock running with 5:34 left to play nor decide to punt on the next snap when the pass went incomplete.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unbothered by Criticism, Outside Noise
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says the outside noise and criticism hasn't gotten to him despite the increase in attention this year.
Josh Jacobs barbecuing Las Vegas Raiders’ opponents
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs carried a questionable designation for his playing status before the Raiders’ Nov. 27 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a calf injury. That didn’t prevent the former Alabama standout from running for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries and catching...
DeVonta Smith not taking a backseat in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni can tell from the questions he’s fielded there’s a notion that wide receiver DeVonta Smith hasn’t really gotten going during the 2022 NFL season. Sirianni doesn’t buy it. “I think that DeVonta’s been going the whole year,” Sirianni said on Sunday....
Big Blue View
NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Can the Giants upset 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles?
Do Big Blue View contributors believe the New York Giants, in need of a victory to boost their playoff hopes, can upset the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Let’s look at our Week 14 NFL picks against the moneyline to find out. Tony DelGenio. “The depleted...
NFL games today: Raiders vs Rams kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Knee injury sidelines Saints’ Mark Ingram
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks, NFL Network reported on Wednesday. The report that the former Alabama All-American had a slight tear of a medial collateral ligament came after Ingram’s injury played a role in the Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will try to make it 4 wins in a row when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Raiders vs. Rams odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not, mid-tier DFS play for Wednesday
Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.
NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs
Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
Browns place Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve
The Cleveland Browns placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve on Wednesday after the former Auburn wide receiver sustained a concussion on Sunday. Schwartz got hurt during Cleveland’s 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans, during which he caught a 12-yard pass and had a 6-yard run. Players going to injured...
Cleveland Browns sign former Alabama linebacker
Former Bob Jones High School and Alabama standout Reggie Ragland will be eligible to play for the first time in the 2022 NFL season on Sunday after joining the Cleveland Browns. The Browns signed Ragland to their active roster on Wednesday after linebacker Sione Takitaki sustained a season-ending injury in...
