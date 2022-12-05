ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints

Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
AL.com

Mark Ingram apologizes to teammates, coaches, city after Saints’ loss

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram wasn’t on the field while quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense blitzed through two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. He didn’t drop any third-down passes. And he didn’t call for a pass on third-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 44-yard line with a 13-point lead and the clock running with 5:34 left to play nor decide to punt on the next snap when the pass went incomplete.
AL.com

Josh Jacobs barbecuing Las Vegas Raiders’ opponents

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs carried a questionable designation for his playing status before the Raiders’ Nov. 27 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a calf injury. That didn’t prevent the former Alabama standout from running for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries and catching...
AL.com

DeVonta Smith not taking a backseat in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni can tell from the questions he’s fielded there’s a notion that wide receiver DeVonta Smith hasn’t really gotten going during the 2022 NFL season. Sirianni doesn’t buy it. “I think that DeVonta’s been going the whole year,” Sirianni said on Sunday....
AL.com

Knee injury sidelines Saints’ Mark Ingram

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks, NFL Network reported on Wednesday. The report that the former Alabama All-American had a slight tear of a medial collateral ligament came after Ingram’s injury played a role in the Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not, mid-tier DFS play for Wednesday

Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.
AL.com

NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
AL.com

Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs

Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
AL.com

Browns place Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve on Wednesday after the former Auburn wide receiver sustained a concussion on Sunday. Schwartz got hurt during Cleveland’s 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans, during which he caught a 12-yard pass and had a 6-yard run. Players going to injured...
AL.com

Cleveland Browns sign former Alabama linebacker

Former Bob Jones High School and Alabama standout Reggie Ragland will be eligible to play for the first time in the 2022 NFL season on Sunday after joining the Cleveland Browns. The Browns signed Ragland to their active roster on Wednesday after linebacker Sione Takitaki sustained a season-ending injury in...
