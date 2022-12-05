Immigrants in Alabama are more likely to be living on low incomes compared to the national average, and they are less likely to access social services than non-immigrants. A new report by the Migration Policy Institute analyzed U.S. Census data from 2019 to characterize the lives of low-income immigrants in the United States. While roughly a third of all immigrants in the U.S. were low-income, earning below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, $36,620 a year for a family of two or $55,500 for a family of four, in Alabama, 41 percent of all incomes were low-income earners. In Georgia, 34 percent of immigrants counted qualified as low-income, in Mississippi 38 percent, and in Tennessee 40 percent.

