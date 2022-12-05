Read full article on original website
Guest opinion: A whopping windfall for Alabama schools
An unbelievable $2.7 billion of extra money to help schools in Alabama? Stop the presses! The state of Alabama has a windfall of money to spend on classrooms in a state that has consistently ranked at the bottom of education in the nation? And we’re wondering how to spend the money? Please put me on that team.
Richard Shelby: Alabama’s Santa Claus senator enters the transfer portal
After 36 years of bringing home the bacon to Alabama, Sen. Richard Shelby enters the transfer portal - to retirement. Here’s one of my first cartoons featuring Shelby. This one’s from 2003. His office asked for a signed print. Why wouldn’t they? Dude is looking good, right?
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
More Alabama immigrants live in poverty than nationwide
Immigrants in Alabama are more likely to be living on low incomes compared to the national average, and they are less likely to access social services than non-immigrants. A new report by the Migration Policy Institute analyzed U.S. Census data from 2019 to characterize the lives of low-income immigrants in the United States. While roughly a third of all immigrants in the U.S. were low-income, earning below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, $36,620 a year for a family of two or $55,500 for a family of four, in Alabama, 41 percent of all incomes were low-income earners. In Georgia, 34 percent of immigrants counted qualified as low-income, in Mississippi 38 percent, and in Tennessee 40 percent.
Alabama prison supervisor allegedly accepted bribe to have inmate transferred
An Alabama prison supervisor accepted money to have an inmate transferred from one prison to another, according to newly released court documents. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a 43-year-old a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was arrested late last month on four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain.
Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages
Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
Thousands of Alabamians to lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections end
An estimated 61,000 Alabamians could lose health care coverage through Medicaid as federal pandemic protections are rolled back this spring. The state will see the numbers of uninsured people rise by over 16 percent, according to a new report. In Alabama, the number of people going without health insurance is...
Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
Alabama commission requests 11% increase in college funding, citing inflation
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education is proposing a 11.19% budget increase for public colleges next year, which officials say will offset unexpected costs of staffing demands and economic inflation. Commissioners approved a $2.36 billion budget recommendation for the 2023-24 fiscal year at ACHE’s quarterly meeting Monday. The recommendation includes...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Sign up early and get $200 in free bets upon launch
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With legalized sports betting right around the corner for Ohio, we have a special BetMGM bonus code link here that will get you...
Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week
Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama
There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
9 great places for holiday ice skating in Alabama
Who needs Rockefeller Center? People in Alabama don’t have to travel to New York City to go ice skating during the holiday season. We can lace up our skates and glide over the ice at indoor and outdoor venues throughout the state -- and most of them offer Christmas music, decorations and themes.
