Alabama State

AL.com

Guest opinion: A whopping windfall for Alabama schools

An unbelievable $2.7 billion of extra money to help schools in Alabama? Stop the presses! The state of Alabama has a windfall of money to spend on classrooms in a state that has consistently ranked at the bottom of education in the nation? And we’re wondering how to spend the money? Please put me on that team.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More Alabama immigrants live in poverty than nationwide

Immigrants in Alabama are more likely to be living on low incomes compared to the national average, and they are less likely to access social services than non-immigrants. A new report by the Migration Policy Institute analyzed U.S. Census data from 2019 to characterize the lives of low-income immigrants in the United States. While roughly a third of all immigrants in the U.S. were low-income, earning below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, $36,620 a year for a family of two or $55,500 for a family of four, in Alabama, 41 percent of all incomes were low-income earners. In Georgia, 34 percent of immigrants counted qualified as low-income, in Mississippi 38 percent, and in Tennessee 40 percent.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages

Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week

Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama

There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

9 great places for holiday ice skating in Alabama

Who needs Rockefeller Center? People in Alabama don’t have to travel to New York City to go ice skating during the holiday season. We can lace up our skates and glide over the ice at indoor and outdoor venues throughout the state -- and most of them offer Christmas music, decorations and themes.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

