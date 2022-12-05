ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
Wide Open Country

Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration

Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
Outsider.com

Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
iheart.com

Eric Church Headlining Iowa State Fair August 13, 2023

Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Mindy Williamson from the Iowa State Fair, as she broke the news about the return of Eric Church to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand - this time as a Headliner, August 13th, 2023! Here are the details:. Eric Church last performed as an...
Taste of Country

Maren Morris Says She Wants to ‘Scare Myself’ With New Challenges Like Broadway

With a long list of musical accomplishments already under her belt, Maren Morris says she never wants to get complacent. That's why, earlier this year, the singer decided to pursue a dream of being in a Broadway musical: She auditioned for the role of Elphaba Thropp in the long-running musical Wicked, sharing her audition tape with fans, and even revealed in August that she'd gotten a callback to audition for the role.
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
