DeLynn Peterson Peterson DeLynn "Pete" Peterson was born June 10, 1925 and passed away December 4, 2022. He lived in Riverside, Idaho with a large family. DeLynn went to Moreland High School and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Wray. They had two children both dying in infancy of cystic fibrosis. After moving to Pocatello, he went to work for Rolands Dairy for 35 years. They divorced and later he met and married Arline Elieson. DeLynn was active in the LDS church where he had many callings. His favorite was Stake Clerk. After retirement he traveled with Travelin' Sams Pokey Good Sams Club traveling many places in the US and Canada. He decided to spend winters in Arizona. DeLynn is survived by his wife, Arline and her children, Bob (Gail) Elieson, Loveland, Colorado; Linda Tigert, Pocatello, Idaho; John (Martina) Elieson, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Together they had 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11 am at the LDS church, 550 W. Cedar St. Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pocatello/Chubbuck SD25 Education Foundation https://www.pocatellochubbucksd25.id.schools.bz/ed-foundation/home Contact info: Education Foundation-3115 Pole Line Road, Pocatello, ID 83201-(208) 235-3257 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO