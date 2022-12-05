Read full article on original website
Opinion: Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the attorney general’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the attorney general’s office until he was elected as attorney general in 2002. His 20 years in that office make him the longest-serving attorney general in Idaho history. Much more important than that, he was one of the very best — a man deeply committed to the rule of law.
Peterson, DeLynn
DeLynn Peterson Peterson DeLynn "Pete" Peterson was born June 10, 1925 and passed away December 4, 2022. He lived in Riverside, Idaho with a large family. DeLynn went to Moreland High School and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Wray. They had two children both dying in infancy of cystic fibrosis. After moving to Pocatello, he went to work for Rolands Dairy for 35 years. They divorced and later he met and married Arline Elieson. DeLynn was active in the LDS church where he had many callings. His favorite was Stake Clerk. After retirement he traveled with Travelin' Sams Pokey Good Sams Club traveling many places in the US and Canada. He decided to spend winters in Arizona. DeLynn is survived by his wife, Arline and her children, Bob (Gail) Elieson, Loveland, Colorado; Linda Tigert, Pocatello, Idaho; John (Martina) Elieson, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Together they had 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11 am at the LDS church, 550 W. Cedar St. Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pocatello/Chubbuck SD25 Education Foundation https://www.pocatellochubbucksd25.id.schools.bz/ed-foundation/home Contact info: Education Foundation-3115 Pole Line Road, Pocatello, ID 83201-(208) 235-3257 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
Kentucky Tornadoes
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues. Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not be sentenced to life in prison because federal prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader," his attorney argues. Attorney Christopher Gibbons said in his sentencing...
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change...
