Dog missing after crash on local freeway that left man and woman injured

A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks.

The Ford pickup truck was eastbound on the freeway when icy conditions caused it to leave the roadway and overturn around 6:50 a.m. Monday, the Power County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The pickup’s occupants were a man, woman and a dog, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man and woman had to be extricated from the wrecked pickup by emergency responders while their dog disappeared following the crash, authorities said.

The woman was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the man was transported by ground ambulance to PMC, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Interstate 86 was temporarily shut down when the emergency helicopter landed at the scene to transport the injured woman to PMC, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the missing dog, described as a black and gray 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix weighing 5 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown if the dog, named Maya, was injured in the crash.

If you have any information on the missing dog, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2319.