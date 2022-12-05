Read full article on original website
Covid outbreak appears to strike Beijing as top Chinese expert warns of 'rapid spread'
China is bracing for an unprecendented wave of Covid-19 cases after dismantling large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy last week, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were "spreading rapidly" and signs of an outbreak rattling the country's capital.
UK economy rebounds in Oct from royal funeral hit in Sept
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy rebounded in October a little more strongly than expected from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, but a recession remained on the cards, official data showed on Monday.
Benzinga
Albany International Increases Dividend
The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. AIN today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, an increase of 19% over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21. The dividend is payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2022.
