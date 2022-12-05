ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

UK economy rebounds in Oct from royal funeral hit in Sept

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy rebounded in October a little more strongly than expected from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, but a recession remained on the cards, official data showed on Monday.
Benzinga

Albany International Increases Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. AIN today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, an increase of 19% over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21. The dividend is payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2022.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

