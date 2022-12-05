Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
Philadelphia church burglary suspect caught on camera
Philadelphia police want to know if you recognize this church burglar.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Man in critical condition after being shot 5 times outside Wendy's in Germantown
Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Wendy's when he was shot at least five times.
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 9th District [VIDEO]
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 5:15 am, an unknown white or Hispanic male gained entry to Luigi’s Pizza Fresca located at 2401 Fairmount Ave through the front door. Once inside the suspect took $200 from the cash register then fled in an unknown direction. Suspect Description: White or...
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 3rd District [VIDEO]
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:45 PM, the suspect parked his vehicle and entered Club Risque located at 1700 S. Columbus Boulevard. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, upon returning to his vehicle, the suspect got into a confrontation with the victim. After the confrontation the suspect entered his vehicle and ran the victim, a 33-year-old male, over causing a broken right leg.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for a missing girl in Philadelphia this week. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angel Armstead. Angel was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm on the 24xx block of N 30th Street. Angel is 14 years old, 5’7″, 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots. We ask that anyone with information on Angel Armstead’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post 14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday
Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
fox29.com
Police: 3 teens struck by gunfire in broad daylight shooting on Kensington street
PHILADELPHIA - Three teenagers, one being just 15 years old, are recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday afternoon. Police say the teens were injured after a shooting erupted on the 3500 block of K Street around 3:20 p.m. Two victims, ages 18 and 19, were both shot...
Dover teen reported missing
DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia police investigate Olney shooting
Police say the 26-year-old victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.
fox29.com
Woman dies in East Mount Airy after being 'assaulted in the head' with object, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department says a woman has died after she was assaulted in the city's East Mount Airy section on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. inside a property on the 600 block of Park Lane. Authorities say a 31-year-old woman...
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
Comments / 0