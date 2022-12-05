Read full article on original website
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
WSAZ
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday after crashing into a parked ODOT dump truck on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say Hedges was driving west in a Jeep Cherokee when it...
WTAP
Fire safety for Christmas trees - Local fire chief gives tips
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas trees are a staple of the holiday season. Still, real trees are extremely flammable and can be quite the fire hazard. WTAP caught up with Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Steve Scholl to get some safety tips. First off, make sure your tree...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon. Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha […]
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
Man arrested on domestic battery warrant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an out-of-county warrant for a domestic incident. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that last week, Thursday, December 1, 2022, deputies with the department were conducting an investigation into a domestic incident in the Tony’s Branch area of Boone County.
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
WTAP
Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
thelevisalazer.com
PRICHARD, LOUISA DRUG SUSPECTS ARRESTED ON WARRANTS IN TWO SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that two suspects were arrested for drug warrants in two separate investigations. Sheriff Thompson stated that Andy ‘AJ’ Maynard, of Prichard, was arrested by the WVSP in Cabell County. The warrants were issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit...
WSAZ
Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
1 lane back open after tractor-trailer crash on I-77S in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (10:11 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Metro 911 officials say I-77 South has reopened. UPDATE: (6:45 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – The fast lane of I-77 South has reopened near the Eden’s Fork Road exit after temporarily shutting down to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash. WOWK 13 News’ crew on the scene […]
Bomb threat detected at Boone Memorial Hospital, patients evacuated
This is a developing story.
WTAP
Roane County man sentenced for having a pipe bomb
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Roane County man has been sentenced for the construction of a pipe bomb. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for possessing an unregistered destructive device. Following his prison term, Bailey will be under supervised release for three years. Bailey appeared before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.
WSAZ
Two arrested after shots fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood before leading police on a pursuit. The driver, Charles Michael, 39, of Charleston, was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger, Faith Osborne, 23, of Charleston, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.
