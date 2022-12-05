ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

Man killed after crashing into dump truck

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday after crashing into a parked ODOT dump truck on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say Hedges was driving west in a Jeep Cherokee when it...
COOLVILLE, OH
WTAP

Fire safety for Christmas trees - Local fire chief gives tips

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas trees are a staple of the holiday season. Still, real trees are extremely flammable and can be quite the fire hazard. WTAP caught up with Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Steve Scholl to get some safety tips. First off, make sure your tree...
VIENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested on domestic battery warrant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an out-of-county warrant for a domestic incident. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that last week, Thursday, December 1, 2022, deputies with the department were conducting an investigation into a domestic incident in the Tony’s Branch area of Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Roane County man sentenced for having a pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Roane County man has been sentenced for the construction of a pipe bomb. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for possessing an unregistered destructive device. Following his prison term, Bailey will be under supervised release for three years. Bailey appeared before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Two arrested after shots fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood before leading police on a pursuit. The driver, Charles Michael, 39, of Charleston, was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger, Faith Osborne, 23, of Charleston, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.
CHARLESTON, WV

