phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
Philadelphia church burglary suspect caught on camera
Philadelphia police want to know if you recognize this church burglar.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
Man dead after shooting in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
A man is dead after a number of shots were fired in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 12th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a burglary at a church in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on November 23rd, 2022, at the Christ Haven Pentecostal Church at 6800 Lindbergh Boulevard. Surveillance cameras show a male enter the church office area and attempt to remove large items such as televisions. The church alarm was tripped, and the offender fled the scene, making off with smaller items valued at several hundred dollars.
Man in critical condition after being shot 5 times outside Wendy's in Germantown
Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Wendy's when he was shot at least five times.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Young girl, boy from Philadelphia have been missing since Nov. 1; adult also missing
Police say they are asking for public help in finding a missing girl and boy from Northeast Philadelphia, along with a missing adult. Neither child has been seen for more than a month.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 3rd District [VIDEO]
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:45 PM, the suspect parked his vehicle and entered Club Risque located at 1700 S. Columbus Boulevard. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, upon returning to his vehicle, the suspect got into a confrontation with the victim. After the confrontation the suspect entered his vehicle and ran the victim, a 33-year-old male, over causing a broken right leg.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for a missing girl in Philadelphia this week. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angel Armstead. Angel was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm on the 24xx block of N 30th Street. Angel is 14 years old, 5’7″, 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots. We ask that anyone with information on Angel Armstead’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post 14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Neighbors startled by sound of late-night gunfire in Lawndale
"My daughter's car got shot; it has two bullet holes in it right now," said one Lawndale resident. "I heard what happened. I heard like 15 gunshots right in a row."
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
firststateupdate.com
Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday
Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
fox29.com
Police: 3 teens struck by gunfire in broad daylight shooting on Kensington street
PHILADELPHIA - Three teenagers, one being just 15 years old, are recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday afternoon. Police say the teens were injured after a shooting erupted on the 3500 block of K Street around 3:20 p.m. Two victims, ages 18 and 19, were both shot...
Man dies after being shot 6 times in Francisville
Philadelphia police say the male victim was shot six times across his body.
