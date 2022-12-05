ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 12th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a burglary at a church in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on November 23rd, 2022, at the Christ Haven Pentecostal Church at 6800 Lindbergh Boulevard. Surveillance cameras show a male enter the church office area and attempt to remove large items such as televisions. The church alarm was tripped, and the offender fled the scene, making off with smaller items valued at several hundred dollars.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 3rd District [VIDEO]

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:45 PM, the suspect parked his vehicle and entered Club Risque located at 1700 S. Columbus Boulevard. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, upon returning to his vehicle, the suspect got into a confrontation with the victim. After the confrontation the suspect entered his vehicle and ran the victim, a 33-year-old male, over causing a broken right leg.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for a missing girl in Philadelphia this week. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angel Armstead. Angel was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm on the 24xx block of N 30th Street. Angel is 14 years old, 5’7″, 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots. We ask that anyone with information on Angel Armstead’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post 14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday

Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
