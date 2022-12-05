PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for a missing girl in Philadelphia this week. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angel Armstead. Angel was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm on the 24xx block of N 30th Street. Angel is 14 years old, 5’7″, 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots. We ask that anyone with information on Angel Armstead’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post 14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO