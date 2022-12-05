Read full article on original website
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
Philadelphia church burglary suspect caught on camera
Philadelphia police want to know if you recognize this church burglar.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
fox29.com
Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man, who was left critically injured. Police say the shooting occurred on Thursday night just before 11 p.m. According to officials, police responded outside of The Clock Bar on the 3600 block of Germantown...
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Kensington double shooting leaves man dead: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department reported one man dead and one man in critical condition after a double shooting Friday evening.A 33-year-old man was shot twice in the face on a highway near North Lee Street, police said. He later died at the hospital.Police said a 36-year-old man was also taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition after being shot eight times on his left side.At this time, no weapon was recovered.No arrests have been made.
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 12th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a burglary at a church in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on November 23rd, 2022, at the Christ Haven Pentecostal Church at 6800 Lindbergh Boulevard. Surveillance cameras show a male enter the church office area and attempt to remove large items such as televisions. The church alarm was tripped, and the offender fled the scene, making off with smaller items valued at several hundred dollars.
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
wtae.com
DNA helps identify a child found dead inside a box 65 years ago
More than six decades after a boy was found dead in a box in Philadelphia, investigators have identified the child with the help of DNA, police announced Tuesday. In what would come to be known as the "Boy in the Box" case, the child was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a cardboard box on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded area of northeast Philadelphia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
