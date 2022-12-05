ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
CBS Philly

Kensington double shooting leaves man dead: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department reported one man dead and one man in critical condition after a double shooting Friday evening.A 33-year-old man was shot twice in the face on a highway near North Lee Street, police said. He later died at the hospital.Police said a 36-year-old man was also taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition after being shot eight times on his left side.At this time, no weapon was recovered.No arrests have been made.
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 12th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a burglary at a church in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on November 23rd, 2022, at the Christ Haven Pentecostal Church at 6800 Lindbergh Boulevard. Surveillance cameras show a male enter the church office area and attempt to remove large items such as televisions. The church alarm was tripped, and the offender fled the scene, making off with smaller items valued at several hundred dollars.
fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 4th, 2022, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shots rang out shortly before 6:00 PM at the comer of 66th and. Lebanon Avenue. Surveillance video captured three males opening fire at a...
wtae.com

DNA helps identify a child found dead inside a box 65 years ago

More than six decades after a boy was found dead in a box in Philadelphia, investigators have identified the child with the help of DNA, police announced Tuesday. In what would come to be known as the "Boy in the Box" case, the child was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a cardboard box on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded area of northeast Philadelphia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
