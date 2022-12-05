ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

LEGO and history collide at this year’s B&O Ellicott City Station Museum holiday train garden

By Ethan Ehrenhaft, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

A miniature winter wonderland has returned to the Baltimore & Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum, which hosts its annual holiday train garden through Jan. 8.

“We get phone calls all year just asking if we’re going to have the train garden,” said Emily Mosher, a program manager at the museum. “It’s definitely become a part of people’s holiday traditions, which is awesome.”

While the Ellicott City station has hosted a holiday train display since at least the 1970s, Mosher said, this is the first year the exhibit has been made primarily of LEGO blocks. Visitors can spot characters and settings from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Disney films scattered throughout the historic two-story building.

“I built [LEGO] R2-D2, which was very challenging,” said archaeologist Kelly Palich, who spent several weeks working on the droid. “There’s a lot of intricate parts and they don’t always want to snap together.”

Staff with the Howard County Recreation and Parks’ Natural and Historic Resources Division started planning and building the sets in October, although the display itself was set up in about a day.

“They’re done so well, you don’t even realize it’s LEGO,” said Kim Little, 58, of Colstrip, Montana, who was visiting Old Ellicott City for the first time and decided to stop by the museum.

“It definitely is a bit intensive in the fall, but it’s worth it when we get to see everybody come through,” Mosher said.

In addition to the holiday train garden, volunteers also help maintain a year-round 40-foot model of the first 13 miles of B&O Railroad track that extended from Baltimore to Ellicott City, then called Ellicott’s Mills. Built in 1831, the Ellicott City Station is the oldest surviving railroad depot in the U.S.

“We were right there with the very beginnings of railroading in America, which really transformed how we travel and how we think about travel today,” Mosher said.

It took several years for steam-powered locomotives to replace the B&O’s original horse-drawn railcars. The locomotives’ popularity exploded in the first half of the 19th century, and during the Civil War the Ellicott City station served as a critical troop and supply depot for Union forces.

After freight service was discontinued at the station in 1972, the nonprofit Historic Ellicott City, Inc., stepped in to save and preserve the building. In 2017, recreation and parks took over management of the facility from the B&O Railroad Museum.

Whether the draw is LEGO or history, staff hope the station keeps serving Ellicott City residents for years to come.

“Not many towns can claim that they have the oldest of something,” said facility leader Conor Conneally. “It puts Ellicott City on the map.”

The Baltimore & Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission is free.

To learn more about the museum and holiday train garden, visit: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/ecborail

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Lexington Market

The new Lexington Market opened in October at 112 N. Eutaw St. Downtown. The market, which has been in Baltimore for 240 years, reopened in a new 61,000 sq. ft. building next to the now-former Lexington Market. The Arcade building was demolished to make way for a new public plaza in between the new and former Lexington Market.
BALTIMORE, MD
grocerydive.com

Inside the Store: Giant Food’s new ‘iterative’ location in Silver Spring, Maryland

Giant Food’s recently opened supermarket in Silver Spring, Maryland, sits just a few doors down from an Aldi and across the parking lot from a Target. But while being located that close to two other food retailers might pose a hefty dose of competition to the storied Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, Giant officials are focused on what makes their new store stand out.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall

A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
Axios DC

This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date

Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Longtime Severna Park Educator And Drama Advisor Retires

For the newly retired Angie Germanos — a teacher for 42 years — her impact on students throughout her numerous roles is immeasurable. Germanos got her start at Chesapeake High School, teaching French and Russian for 17 years. She next served for two years as an itinerant world language connections teacher at nine North County elementary schools that fed into North County High School in Anne Arundel County.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

Under Armour Begins Construction on 280,000 sq. ft. Building at New Campus

Work has begun on a new 280,000 sq. ft. office, retail, and fitness building at Under Armour’s new global headquarters campus in Baltimore Peninsula (formerly Port Covington). This new building, which is situated at the northern section of the property near E. Cromwell St. and the mixed-use Baltimore Peninsula Development, is currently being called Teammate Building 2 (TMB2).
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy