This past weekend, the number one ranked Class A Warroad Warriors, lost their first game to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-3 and came back on Saturday to beat the number one Class AA Gentry Academy 10-7. So some would think that would make Warroad the top overall girl’s hockey team in Minnesota. “If you believe that, I’ve got some swamp land that I’d like to sell you,” said Warroad girl’s hockey coach, David “Izzy” Marvin, before the game against the visiting Crookston Pirates, who are ranked number seven in the state Class A polls. There were a lot of points that the Pirates knew they had to follow to have a chance against Warroad, like withstanding the initial surge, getting some offensive zone time, play well defensively with all the room there is in the zones with the Olympic size rink at the Gardens and stay out of the penalty box!!

WARROAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO