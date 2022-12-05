Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
Marshall Hegreberg – Obit
Marshall Hegreberg, age 83, of Ada formerly of Borup, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Moorhead Rehab Center under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley on Monday, December 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Please visit the online guest book at www.andersonfamilyfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley.
kroxam.com
Clarence Oden Carlson – Obit
Clarence Oden Carlson, 101, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away late Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Sacred Heart in Bismarck, ND. Clarence had gone to Bismarck 2 weeks ago to be closer to his son, Clare, as his health was beginning to fail. The funeral service...
kroxam.com
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer – Obit
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer, 47, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at RiverView Health in Crookston early Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Tony was born in St. Paul, MN on February 7, 1975 and as a baby came to Crookston with his parents, Harold Carl and Donna Mae (LaJesse) Gamer. He attended Crookston schools and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1993. Tony was a hard worker all his life and was employed by several Crookston businesses over the years, including Hugo’s, Dee Inc., and American Crystal Sugar during the fall harvest, and up to the present time worked for both Thur O Clean and Columbia Mall Security.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – December 8, 2022
Thoughts after a week or two of high school winter sports play. We are starting a new segment called CHRIS FEE’S TOP THREE. I will list the teams I think are the top teams as of now and some that are just outside the top three in the area sections.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON EAGLES DONATES $2,500 TO HIGHLAND SCHOOL FOR SENSORY ROOM ITEMS
The Crookston Eagles Club stopped at Highland Elementary School this afternoon to make a very charitable donation of $2,500 to go towards sensory items for the school’s special education program. The Crookston Eagles Club has made charitable donations to the school in the past for various projects and additions...
kroxam.com
FIREFIGHTER SHANE HELDSTAB APPOINTED AS NEXT CROOKSTON FIRE CHIEF
Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year after 26 years of service. At the last City Council meeting on Monday, November 28, City Administrator “Corky” Reynolds announced that firefighter Shane Heldstab has been chosen to succeed Froeber, effective January 1, 2023, and officially signed the papers for the job that morning.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 6, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Community Christmas Food Baskets Committee will not be offering nor delivering a food basket this year. However, between...
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
kroxam.com
LARRY REGAN WINS DECEMBER BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Larry Regan for being selected by the Benedictine Crookston Therapy team for the December senior athlete of the month. Larry has shown dedication and success throughout his short-term SNF admission and outpatient PT and has been able to return to his prior level of function at The Summit.
kroxam.com
ONLINE PORTION OF CROOKSTON DRIFTBUSTERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE SAFETY TRAINING DAY
The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Club is offering a Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students ages 12 and older on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The first step is to complete the online portion of the class. This may be done through a link on the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95.
kroxam.com
EPITOME ENERGY TO BUILD IN GRAND FORKS AFTER CONTINUED DELAYS WITH MINNESOTA PERMITTING
Epitome Energy LLC announced today that it has selected Grand Forks to be the location of a $400 million soybean crushing plant that will help create new market opportunities for area farmers who lack access to a nearby processing facility. The Epitome plant will be able to process up to...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GRAND THEATRE WILL HOLD ITS FREE ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE ON SATURDAY MORNING
If you’re in the mood for a Christmas movie to get you in the holiday spirit, the Crookston Grand Theatre is holding its annual Free Christmas Movie this Saturday, December 10, at 11:00 a.m. The beloved, over 80-year community tradition, will have Christmas decorations, prizes and presents for children,...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
kroxam.com
#1 WARROAD OVERWHELMS CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY 8-1
This past weekend, the number one ranked Class A Warroad Warriors, lost their first game to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-3 and came back on Saturday to beat the number one Class AA Gentry Academy 10-7. So some would think that would make Warroad the top overall girl’s hockey team in Minnesota. “If you believe that, I’ve got some swamp land that I’d like to sell you,” said Warroad girl’s hockey coach, David “Izzy” Marvin, before the game against the visiting Crookston Pirates, who are ranked number seven in the state Class A polls. There were a lot of points that the Pirates knew they had to follow to have a chance against Warroad, like withstanding the initial surge, getting some offensive zone time, play well defensively with all the room there is in the zones with the Olympic size rink at the Gardens and stay out of the penalty box!!
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRIES FOR FIRST WIN ON THE SEASON TONIGHT AT RED LAKE FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will try to pick up win number one tonight when they are on the road at Red Lake Falls Robert Matzke Gym to take on the Eagles. The Pirates started the season off last week with a 54-50 loss to Thief River Falls last week while the Eagles, after two opening losses to Mahnomen-Waubun and Fertile-Beltrami, picked up their first win last night over Climax-Fisher. The Eagles have their first four games of the season at home. Game time is 7:00 PM.
kroxam.com
WINTER LOAD INCREASES TO BEGIN ON HIGHWAYS IN THE NORTH-CENTRAL FROST ZONE ON MONDAY
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will begin winter load increases on unrestricted highways in the north-central frost zone, which Polk County is a part of, at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022. Winter load increases are already in effect in the north zone. Frost zones and restricted routes...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PUTS UNBEATEN MARK ON THE LINE AT #1 WARROAD IN A SECTION 8A MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates are coming off their ‘first blemish’ on the record when they skated to a 0-0 overtime tie with Blaine on Friday in the Twin Cities. The Pirates are 6-0-1 on the year and are ranked seventh in the last Minnesota State Class A Polls. They will travel to Hockey Town U.S.A. tonight to play arguably the best High School Girl’s Hockey team in the State, the Warroad Warriors who are 7-1 on the season and the Warriors are coming off a 10-7 win over Gentry Academy who is ranked #1 in the State Class AA polls, while Warroad is ranked #1 in Class A. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Gardens in Warroad, the game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and around the world by the internet at kroxam.com.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CHARTER COMMISSION PLANS SEVERAL ELECTION TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION AT NEXT MEETING IN APRIL
The Crookston Charter Commission met on Monday evening in the City Council Chambers but couldn’t do anything because of a lack of a quorum. The only members from the commission that showed up were Chris Fee, Blake Carlson, Frank Lindgren, and Mayor Dale Stainbrook. The commission began planning its agenda for the next meeting, which they will move from December of 2023 to April 2023. There will be three items up for discussion at the meeting in April, 2023.
Comments / 0