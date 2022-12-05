ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
aao.org

Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy

Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
Medical News Today

What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more

Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
cohaitungchi.com

Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.

Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant

Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
MedicalXpress

Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease

Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
cohaitungchi.com

Symptoms of High Blood Sugar In People Without Diabetes

Hyperglycemia—high blood sugar—is commonly associated with people who have diabetes, but it can also impact those without diabetes. Like hyperglycemia in diabetes, the symptoms are difficult to feel and easily go unnoticed, so the condition often goes untreated. The recommended blood glucose range is 80 to 130 mg/dL, but hyperglycemia is diagnosed when levels reach above 180 mg/dL two hours after eating, although symptoms may be felt with a blood glucose level between 160 mg/dL and 180 mg/dL.
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatments for Huntington's disease

Huntington's disease is caused by repeated toxic changes in the protein huntingtin. An interdisciplinary team from the Department of Molecular Neurology and the Department of Stem Cell Biology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has now discovered a treatment that is currently undergoing clinical trials. The...
Freethink

“DALL-E 2 of biology” designs proteins for new drugs

The recent release of powerful text-to-image AIs like DALL-E 2 has given anyone the ability to generate photorealistic images based on nothing but short text prompts. Now, the same AI technique is being used to generate complex, never-seen-before proteins on-demand — and these “programmable proteins” could one day be used to treat countless medical conditions.
ajmc.com

Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D

Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Healthline

What Is Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia?

Neutropenia is the most common serious risk of cancer treatment. It occurs when white blood cells called neutrophils drop below a healthy range, putting you at increased risk of infections. Chemotherapy is a critical part of treatment for many types of cancer. More than. people with cancer in the United...
MedicalXpress

New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results

Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
MedicineNet.com

Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?

Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...

