FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
FDA approves diabetes pill for cats
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first pill to improve control of diabetes in some cats.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.
Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
FDA approves first oral treatment for cats with a type of diabetes
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's (ELAN.N) drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How a set of molecules could lead to new IBD drug treatments
About 6.8 million people globally have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered how a set of molecules in the body affect IBD. Scientists believe their findings could be used to develop a new drug to treat IBD. About. have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) —...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of High Blood Sugar In People Without Diabetes
Hyperglycemia—high blood sugar—is commonly associated with people who have diabetes, but it can also impact those without diabetes. Like hyperglycemia in diabetes, the symptoms are difficult to feel and easily go unnoticed, so the condition often goes untreated. The recommended blood glucose range is 80 to 130 mg/dL, but hyperglycemia is diagnosed when levels reach above 180 mg/dL two hours after eating, although symptoms may be felt with a blood glucose level between 160 mg/dL and 180 mg/dL.
psychreg.org
New Study Finds Promising Treatment for Cognitive Deficits Associated with Cholestatic Liver Disease
Patients with cholestatic liver disease such as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) can experience significant impairment of bile flow and may develop neurological symptoms including fatigue and cognitive decline. Little is known about why these symptoms develop in some patients, and there is no current therapy. In a new study published...
MedicalXpress
Potential new treatments for Huntington's disease
Huntington's disease is caused by repeated toxic changes in the protein huntingtin. An interdisciplinary team from the Department of Molecular Neurology and the Department of Stem Cell Biology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has now discovered a treatment that is currently undergoing clinical trials. The...
Freethink
“DALL-E 2 of biology” designs proteins for new drugs
The recent release of powerful text-to-image AIs like DALL-E 2 has given anyone the ability to generate photorealistic images based on nothing but short text prompts. Now, the same AI technique is being used to generate complex, never-seen-before proteins on-demand — and these “programmable proteins” could one day be used to treat countless medical conditions.
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Healthline
What Is Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia?
Neutropenia is the most common serious risk of cancer treatment. It occurs when white blood cells called neutrophils drop below a healthy range, putting you at increased risk of infections. Chemotherapy is a critical part of treatment for many types of cancer. More than. people with cancer in the United...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
