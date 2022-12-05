ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation

UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

SF Symphony dazzles with sublime Beethoven’s 9th, Coleridge, Abels

On Dec. 1, the San Francisco Symphony played the symphony to end all symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9.” The German composer’s widely-regarded masterpiece was preceded by two works new to the SF Symphony: Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s one-movement “Ballade,” and Michael Abels’ “Emerge.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Battle to NCAAs: Bears roll on at Minnesota Invitational

Cal women’s swim was seen one last time this past weekend at the Minnesota Invitational before the long winter break. The meet featured the Bears among athletes from seven other universities. The Bears’ fiercest competitor, No. 1 University of Texas, posted many NCAA qualifying times, but Cal women’s swim tallied up multiple championship times.
BERKELEY, CA

