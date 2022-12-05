Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Losing Streak, Kane, Toews, Mrázek
With the Chicago Blackhawks having now past the quarter mark of their 2022-23 schedule, what they are and are not has become increasingly clear. Not that it was ever really in question, given the offseason that Kyle Davidson navigated on behalf of this rebuild. Yet, while a more successful start than anticipated could have caused some confusion for an optimistic onlooker, Chicago’s realistic supporters surely anticipated what would follow.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22
After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets New Year’s Eve Start Time Bumped Up
It’ll be a matinee tilt for the Hawks to close out 2022.
NHL
Devils Hit the Ice for Practice Wednesday | NOTEBOOK
The Devils are on the ice for a practice Wednesday afternoon at Prudential Center. They have a two-day break between Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chicago and Friday's contest against the NY Islanders. Skillz:. The Devils have a two-day break between games. And they utilized one of those two practice days,...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey
Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Red Wings using practices to 'grow and get better'
It's been a busy 17 hours for the Red Wings, a stretch that appropriately encapsulates the NHL's daily grind. And for head coach Derek Lalonde, making the most of limited practice time helps his players "go about their business." "Practices are tough to come by this time of year," Lalonde...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
NHL
Sabres prospects heading to the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
Tournament will be held in Halifax and Moncton starting December 26. This post will be updated as additional countries announce their World Junior Championship camp and preliminary rosters. Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund have been named to Sweden's preliminary roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be...
