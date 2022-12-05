Theatre students from Blackville-Hilda and Williston-Elko high schools are ready to get the community in the Christmas spirit. The Theatre 1 classes from both Williston and Blackville will perform “Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles” by Pat Cook and “North Pole's Got Talent!” by Lavinia Roberts this Thursday. This is the first year for the theatre classes, which are a result of the consolidation of the former Barnwell District 19 and Williston District 29 into the Barnwell County Consolidated School District.

BLACKVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO