Richard A. Muns
BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Richard Arthur Muns, 92, of Blackville, will be held at 2 o’clock p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. David Turner, Rev. Charles Morris and Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday; burial will follow in the Blackville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Organ, Piano, or Nursery Fund, P.O. Box 304, Elko, S.C. 29826.
Sara Ruth Creech Davis
ALLENDALE - Sara Ruth Creech Davis, 94, widow of the late Donnie M. Davis Jr., died Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mrs. Davis was a native of Barnwell County and the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lucile Ayer Creech. She was secretary for Allendale First Baptist Church, retired as secretary for the Federal Land Bank, and also retired from the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie Campus human resources after 20+ years. She was a member of Allendale First Baptist Church where she taught beginners for many years.
William Harmon Sr.
BLACKVILLE - William Kaper Harmon Sr., 73, of Blackville, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. No formal services are planned at this time. Born in Dorchester County, he was a son of the late Clarence William Harmon and Dorothy Victoria Driggers Harmon. He was a member of the Life Tabernacle Church, Barnwell, and previously worked at Augusta Fiberglass. William enjoyed fishing and watching TV.
Emmorie Carnahan celebrates 2nd birthday
Emmorie Carnahan celebrated her second birthday on December 3, 2022. She was born on December 3, 2020. She is the daughter of Zach and Tara Carnahan of Barnwell.
Blackville, Williston theatre students to perform Dec. 8
Theatre students from Blackville-Hilda and Williston-Elko high schools are ready to get the community in the Christmas spirit. The Theatre 1 classes from both Williston and Blackville will perform “Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles” by Pat Cook and “North Pole's Got Talent!” by Lavinia Roberts this Thursday. This is the first year for the theatre classes, which are a result of the consolidation of the former Barnwell District 19 and Williston District 29 into the Barnwell County Consolidated School District.
This little light of Kline: Town lights way to Christmas
The invocation was led and scriptures were read before the citizens of Kline joined together in song at the town’s annual Christmas celebration held on December 4 at the town hall. The crowd was moved to sing “This Little Light of Mine” after hearing the Christmas Message delivered by...
Intervening 'angels' help Florida man on journey
When Peggy Kirkland spotted Charles Leary struggling to stay upright in the whipping wind as he walked along a Barnwell road, God told her to intervene. Leary began his journey to Virginia from the Port Charlotte area of Florida after Hurricane Ian swept through the area in late September. He is traveling this distance to be with his sister, who is struggling with brain cancer.
Barnwell JV boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys sweep Blackville-Hilda in basketball
Football season has ended and basketball season is underway in South Carolina. The Barnwell Warhorses hosted the Blackville-Hilda Hawks Friday, December 2. The JV boys game got the night started and the hometown Warhorses and coach Mike Beasley, came out on top 31-24. The Barnwell varsity girls basketball team, led by Coach William Hammonds, kept the momentum going and had a big 44-22 win. The Boys varsity contest was also won by the Warhorses and Coach Marcus Rivera. The Horses earned the victory in a tough battle with Blackville 57-53 to conclude the sweep for Barnwell.
Barnwell’s Tyler Smith to play in North-South Bowl Game
Barnwell’s star running back, Tyler Smith, will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl game on Saturday, December 10th at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Kickoff is set for 12:30 and the announcement of South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award will be presented during half-time. Smith is...
TIVA begins hiring, Blackville festival hits roadblock
Every seat was filled at the November 21 Blackville Town Council meeting to learn about new jobs, discuss upcoming opportunities, and recognize recreational athletes.
Barnwell Christmas Celebrations: Christmas parades through town and lights up downtown
The Circle was filled with holiday spirit at the City of Barnwell’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. This year, the Christmas tree has been donated by Emmet and Caitlin Black in honor of their two sons, Leo Adrian Black and Jayden Colt Black. The lights for the tree were lit by the oldest brother, Leo.
Warrants issued after shooting leaves one dead
The Barnwell Police Department (BPD) is actively investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Hiott Street that left one man dead. Laventae Thomas, 24, of 196 Hiott Street, Barnwell, was killed in a shooting on the morning of Sunday, December 4, according to Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson.
Williston council recognizes first responders
The Williston Town Council met Nov. 14 to determine dates for upcoming events, set procedures to fill the vacant council seat, and recognize individuals who stand on the frontlines of local emergencies. Vacant Seat.
Middle school students take flight
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
BSD45 makes strides in STEM education
Barnwell School District 45 students, teachers, and administrators had a moment in the spotlight on Oct. 25 when filming a video with Van Robotics, The Smart Robot Tutor company. The video was shot to highlight BSD45’s district-wide implementation of STEM initiatives and recognition as a Lighthouse School District. The...
