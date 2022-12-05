Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Trainer Jason Servis pleads guilty to drugging his horses
NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Jason Servis has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses. His best horse was Maximum Security, the 3-year-old champion in 2019. Servis faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next May in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The 65-year-old New Jersey-based trainer was the last defendant facing charges in the scheme. Now 23 of the 31 individuals charged have pleaded guilty. Servis pleaded guilty in connection with his role in the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs intended for use on horses in his stable.
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso (Texas) County Jail.
Wolf reintroduction plan may bring 30-50 wolves to Colorado over next 3-5 years
DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will release dozens of gray wolves in its first draft of the wolf reintroduction plan. Voters narrowly approved the reintroduction plan in 2020. CPW has spent the past two years looking at how to bring the predators back to Colorado even...
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10. State regulators announced Friday that nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, are expected to open by the end of 2023. Additional retailers could follow. Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says more retailers will be opening up over time as they build out their businesses and get state approvals. About 20 states nationwide have approved recreational marijuana sales.
Scott, No. 23 Oklahoma women overwhelm Robert Morris 94-65
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Liz Scott scored 16 points, one of six players in double figures for Oklahoma, and the No. 23 Sooners coasted to a 94-65 win over Robert Morris. Madi Williams added 15 points and Aubrey Joens 14 for the Sooners. All 11 players played at least 11 minutes and scored, grabbed a rebound and had an assist for Oklahoma. Scott was 7-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds. Robert Morris came in holding teams to 20.5% from 3-point range and 53.7 points per game. Oklahoma quickly torched those number, making 6 of 11 3s in the first quarter and taking a 60-28 lead at the half. Mackenzie Amalia and Phoenix Gedeon both had 15 points for the Colonials.
