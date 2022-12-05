22. The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Related
US set to announce major fusion energy breakthrough: report
The US Department of Energy is set to reveal a “major scientific breakthrough” this week after scientists were reportedly able to produce a fusion reaction that created a net energy gain for the first time. The development — a major milestone in the pursuit of limitless clean energy — was made recently at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, sources told the Washington Post. The net gain reaction, which is considered to be a “holy grail” of zero-carbon power, is a major step towards being able to create a technology one day that could offer a clean and virtually...
#2. HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Last week price change: -0.6% (-$1.44) - Market cap: $67.2 billion - Headquarters: Nashville - Sector: Health Care Facilities
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0