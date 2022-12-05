24. Alliant Energy (LNT)

The US Department of Energy is set to reveal a “major scientific breakthrough” this week after scientists were reportedly able to produce a fusion reaction that created a net energy gain for the first time. The development — a major milestone in the pursuit of limitless clean energy — was made recently at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, sources told the Washington Post. The net gain reaction, which is considered to be a “holy grail” of zero-carbon power, is a major step towards being able to create a technology one day that could offer a clean and virtually...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO