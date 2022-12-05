The Brunswick County tax department is trying to complete its property revaluations before the end of the year. Brunswick County Tax Administrator Jeff Neibauer updated county commissioners on his department’s progress Monday night, telling the board that roughly 60% of the revaluation has been completed. Of the 155,667 parcels in the county, Neibauer said 134,476 revaluations are finished, along with 772 out of 788 neighborhoods. Property values across the county are expected to increase dramatically as Neibauer said current values are more than 60% below the average market price. As of Nov. 1, Brunswick County has added 6,127 parcels in 2022.

2 DAYS AGO