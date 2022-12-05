Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
The State Port Pilot
City receives $141,000 grant for kayak launch
The City of Southport was awarded a public access grant for $141,000 from the state for its proposed kayak launch at the end of West West Street. Through the North Carolina Coastal Management Program, the city received the grant on Oct. 25, giving Southport's ADA-accessible kayak launch project a significant financial boost.
The State Port Pilot
Salmon signs letter of intent with St. Andrews
South Brunswick senior Abby Salmon signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her education and softball career at St. Andrews University. Salmon, a pitcher, played her freshman year at South. During the pandemic, she was homeschooled and played club softball. She returned to South for her senior year.
The State Port Pilot
County revaluation about 60% complete
The Brunswick County tax department is trying to complete its property revaluations before the end of the year. Brunswick County Tax Administrator Jeff Neibauer updated county commissioners on his department’s progress Monday night, telling the board that roughly 60% of the revaluation has been completed. Of the 155,667 parcels in the county, Neibauer said 134,476 revaluations are finished, along with 772 out of 788 neighborhoods. Property values across the county are expected to increase dramatically as Neibauer said current values are more than 60% below the average market price. As of Nov. 1, Brunswick County has added 6,127 parcels in 2022.
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island’s secret paths
Oak Island’s beaches are justly admired, stretching 13 miles across a watery refuge the size of Manhattan and dotted with scores of places offering easy public access. Finding and enjoying them is simple and fun for visitors of all ages. But what most beach-goers never see is as alluring...
The State Port Pilot
Two-mile trail could showcase town's 'natural wonders'
A member of a town advisory board has floated a proposal to link existing walkways with a new waterfront trail along the north side of Davis Canal. The proposed Davis Canal Nature Trail would be an easy two-mile stroll from Middleton Avenue to the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at SE 31st Street.
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
The State Port Pilot
Two significant dredging operations are under way
Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
The State Port Pilot
Cougar swimmers attain regional times in 14 events
South Brunswick swimmers continue to attain regional times this season. In a tri-meet with West Brunswick and Ashley high schools Dec. 1 at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center, the Cougars swam regional times in 14 events.
The State Port Pilot
Flu, RSV cases overtake local COVID transmissions
Brunswick County's level of COVID-19 transmission has decreased over the past month, leading to the area's rate dropping from "high" to "moderate." Dr. Thomas Holland, Chief Medical Officer at Dosher Memorial Hospital, shared the news with the Dosher's Board of Trustees Monday night and credited the county's high vaccination rate for the steady decline.
