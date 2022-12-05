Saraya has commented on the situation with William Regal and seems to suggest AEW stars can pick and choose how much of their contract they see through. The situation surrounding William Regal has dominated headlines in recent days but Tony Khan has now confirmed that the English star will be leaving AEW at the end of 2022 after he asked for the company’s option to extend his deal not to be exercised. It is believed Regal will soon be returning to WWE where he previously worked for the best part of two decades before his release in January 2022 under the old management.

1 DAY AGO