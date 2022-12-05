Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
tjrwrestling.net
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Didn’t Want To Take Enforced Break After All Out
A current star in AEW says they didn’t want to take a break following All Out but due to a situation with their teammates, they were forced to. Some stars of AEw were forced to take a break from the company following All Out for their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place after the event. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk were all suspended for their part in the brawl with The Elite only returning to AEW television at Full Gear in November.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Recalls Donald Trump’s Stunned Backstage Reaction After Brutal WrestleMania Match
Donald Trump couldn’t quite believe some of what he was witnessing at WrestleMania 23, according to Matt Hardy. During the 2007 ‘Showcase Of The Immortals’, Mr Kennedy picked up the victory in a Money In The Bank ladder match which also included Matt Hardy, CM Punk, Randy Orton, King Booker, Jeff Hardy, and Edge. Certain moments in this match left the future President Of The United States shocked.
tjrwrestling.net
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (SPOILER)
A former WWE Superstar made their AEW debut on Wednesday night in a match that will air Friday, the 9th of December on Rampage. Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas closed a short but important chapter in company history as William Regal gave a farewell address adding that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club til he dies.” That message came after Tony Khan confirmed prior to the show that Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE, where his son competes as part of NXT.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE “Trying To Protect” Injured Star
A new report has indicated that WWE is being “extra cautious” with an injured star after they cancelled a match ahead of a major show. NXT Deadline will take place on December 10th and the show should have seen The Creed Brothers taking on Sanga and Veer Mahaan but that bout won’t take place. On NXT TV it was indicated that Julius Creed is suffering a rib injury, but it has now emerged that it is actually one of his opponents nursing a small injury.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-Ring Of Honor Stars At WWE Tryout
Two former Ring of Honor stars have been participating in a WWE tryout and were spotted in the crowd for the 6th of December edition of NXT. PWInsider has reported that WWE was holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida which will run for the best part of a week. Two names that were initially confirmed to be attending were 23-year-old MLW star KC Navarro was attending as was former AEW and IMPACT Wrestling star, Kylie Rae. But now it has emerged that former Ring of Honor stars Vincent and Dutch are also part of the tryout.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Questions If John Cena Breaking World Title Record Is Important
A former writer for WWE doesn’t want to see John Cena in the title picture again. John Cena was a full-time wrestler in WWE from 2002 to 2017, after which he became a part-timer. Cena’s biggest career accomplishment is his 16 reigns as either WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on the same number of world title reigns as Ric Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down Rumour He Tried To Take Over TNA With Vince Russo
A WWE Hall of Famer has shot down suggestions that at one point he wanted to take over the creative direction of TNA alongside the controversial Vince Russo. Following a very successful run in WWE, Kurt Angle set his sights on new pastures in 2006 and joined TNA, the company where he would spend most of the next decade. Angle became a six-time TNA World Champion in the company and in 2013 he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. However, his time in the company was not always smooth sailing.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Thanks Triple H & Road Dogg For Family Moment At A Live Event
A SmackDown star has noted his appreciation of Triple H and Road Dogg for allowing them to have a very special moment with their father in a WWE ring. Santos Escobar is a second-generation wrestling star who previously competed as El Hijo del Fantasma for AAA, a name he carried with him into WWE when he joined the company in 2019. It was while NXT Cruiserweight Champion that the star morphed into Santos Escobar, taking off his luchador mask, and leading the group Legado del Fantasma as a nod to his past.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Shares Trailer For New Documentary
The new Ric Flair documentary is to be released before the end of the year, and a sneak peak is now available. The new profile of ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, which has been produced by Peacock in conjunction with WWE and Tom Rinaldi, will hit screens on 26th December 2022. Flair has been vocal on plenty of occasions in the past this will be the most comprehensive documentary of his career, with nothing being cut out.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Says Tony Khan Doesn’t “Lock In” AEW Stars To Their Contracts
Saraya has commented on the situation with William Regal and seems to suggest AEW stars can pick and choose how much of their contract they see through. The situation surrounding William Regal has dominated headlines in recent days but Tony Khan has now confirmed that the English star will be leaving AEW at the end of 2022 after he asked for the company’s option to extend his deal not to be exercised. It is believed Regal will soon be returning to WWE where he previously worked for the best part of two decades before his release in January 2022 under the old management.
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Has “Tried To Limit” ROH Focus On AEW TV
AEW President Tony Khan has responded to “amusing” claims that he features his Ring of Honor promotion too heavily on AEW television. Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor back in the spring of 2022 and since then ROH talent and championships have been featured on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Comments / 0