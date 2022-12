Vahe Kradjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, who passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after a short illness. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16 at 1 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO