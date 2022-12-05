Read full article on original website
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
Aaron Holiday coming off Hawks' bench on Sunday
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Trent Forrest, and Holiday is reverting to the bench.
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardaway will move to the bench on Saturday with Christian Wood getting the start. Our models expect Hardaway to play 32.6 minutes against the Bulls. Hardaway's Saturday projection includes 18.4...
Marvin Bagley coming off Detroit's bench on Friday night
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Bagley will play a second unit role after Jalen Duren was chosen as Detroit's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 331.5 minutes this season, Bagley is averaging 0.97 FanDuel points per minute.
Update: Alex Caruso (back) ruled out for remainder of Bulls' game Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Deemed questionable to return at the start of the second quarter, Caruso has now been ruled out with just a couple minutes left before halftime. Expect heavy minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White with Caruso unavailable.
OG Anunoby (hip) ruled out for Raptors on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out for his first game this season. Expect more work for Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton.
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is on track to play on Sunday after he was designated as probable with lower back tightness. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 53.1 FanDuel points. Davis'...
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon draws another questionable tag as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If Dedmon is cleared to play, our models project him for 10.6 fantasy points against the Pacers, with 4.3 points,...
Dru Smith coming off Miami's bench on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Smith back to the bench.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
Victor Oladipo (knee) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left knee tendinosis he's been nursing. Our models project Oladipo for 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 21.3...
