Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey locationKristen WaltersCity Of Orange, NJ
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
SantaCon 2022: Thousands descend upon New York City to celebrate the holiday
SantaCon started Saturday morning around 40th and Broadway with a giant dance party.
Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay
Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
rooseveltislanddaily.news
What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers react to the imminent closing of Dallas BBQ in the East Village
It is a New York right of passage to to do something deeply embarrassing and forever memorable while out drinking at Dallas BBQ on the corner of Second Avenue and St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. Alas, city dwellers will soon have to settle on a new sort...
theblockcharlotte.com
Towering Statue Of Biggie Raised In Downtown Brooklyn
We know that The Notorious B.I.G. has a prominent space in the hearts of hip-hop fans. Now, he has a prominent space in his hometown. A new statute of the “Warning” rapper stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was a passion project for artist Sherwin Banfield.
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
Many New York City commuters mask up again following warning of ‘triple-demic’
Many New York City commuters are playing it safe after the city’s Department of Health issued an advisory to bring back masking amid a rise in respiratory viruses.
Law firm Fried Frank to leave Seagram Building for Madison Avenue tower
Law firm Fried Frank is moving and expanding its midtown conference center from 375 Park Ave., the Seagram Building, to Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Ave. The 15-year lease for 14,375 square feet is for the entire 10th floor. The move in 2024 will give Fried Frank more elbow room than it had and eliminates the inconvenience of being on two floors. “It’s a great building,” said Fried Frank real estate chairman Jonathan Mechanic, who was basking in the after-glow of his firm’s annual holiday party at Cipriani 42nd Street. Fried Frank’s home base remains at One New York Plaza downtown. But Mechanic...
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
offmetro.com
10 Best Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City
You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Maybe, you’ve heard good things about Balthazar, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta, but you’re not sure they’re the right fit for you. If...
Pickleball no longer allowed at West Village playground
NEW YORK -- There's an update on a turf battle at a West Village park.Pickleball will no longer be allowed at Seravalli Playground.READ MORE: Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parksThe city's parks department says instead, players can head to two courts near James J. Walker Park that were built solely for pickleball.The change comes after parents started a petition saying the playground should be reserved for children.
Thrillist
Look Inside This Century-Old Castle Villa for Sale Just Outside NYC
If you've ever dreamed of living in a castle but aren't quite ready to leave the NYC area, this one is for you. The historic Villa Keen is officially on the market in Irvington, New York, a town in Westchester County north of NYC. Sitting on 2.4 acres and dating back to 1929, the property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a pool and pool house, an oak-paneled library, and stained glass windows throughout the home.
fox5ny.com
When will relief come for high NYC apartment prices?
NEW YORK - Bad news for renters in New York City. While demand for new apartments seems to be going down, prices are still way up and increasing, especially in Manhattan. Apartment leases are up 2% in November compared to October, and up significantly more over this time last year. Realtors don't expect the rents in Manhattan to go down until inflation goes down.
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
boweryboyshistory.com
The story of Jacob Riis and ‘The Other Half’ of Gilded Age New York
In 1890 the Danish-American journalist Jacob Riis turned his eye-opening reporting and lecture series into a ground-breaking book called How The Other Half Lives, a best seller which awoke Americans to the plight of the poor and laid the groundwork for the Progressive Era. Riis exposed more than a humanitarian...
