DICKINSON - Dickinson State men's basketball player Gus Wright has been named the Dickinson State University (DSU) Athletics Papa John's Player of the Month for November 2022. Every month, the DSU athletic department, in partnership with the Dickinson Papa John's, will select one Blue Hawk student-athlete as the Papa John's Player of the Month. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes are nominated by their respective coaches and are then voted on by a panel of judges – based on athletic success during the month.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO