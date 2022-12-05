The Gonzaga women made things look easy Tuesday night, which is saying something considering their circumstances. It wasn’t exactly a breather – how could it be when almost everyone is logging 30-plus minutes on the floor? – but the Zags coasted to a 73-49 nonconference win over Queens University of Charlotte in front of a crowd of about 2,000 at the Kennel.

