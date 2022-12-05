Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Mike Hopkins, Washington not fooled by Gonzaga's uncharacteristic start ahead of Friday's matchup
Mike Hopkins isn’t fooled. Earlier this week during a news conference in Seattle, Washington’s sixth-year coach was asked about the next challenge on the Huskies’ schedule under the premise that No. 18 Gonzaga might actually be … vulnerable?. It’s not the first time that theory has...
nbcrightnow.com
Q&A: Beat writer Percy Allen's insights on Washington ahead of Gonzaga showdown
Gonzaga will attempt to extend several streaks Friday when Washington visits the McCarthey Athletic Center. The No. 18-ranked Zags own the nation’s longest home winning streak (69). They’ve won 12 in row against Pac-12 Conference foes, including six straight against the Huskies. Washington, which hasn’t won in Spokane...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington holds off winless Cal with late basket
BERKELEY, Calif. – Tyreese Davis made a layup with 24 seconds left to lift Eastern Washington past winless California 50-48 in nonconference play Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. It was the EWU men’s basketball program’s first win over Cal and its fifth over a Pac-12 program. After...
nbcrightnow.com
Yvonne Ejim's 32 points leads Gonzaga women past overmatched Queens University
The Gonzaga women made things look easy Tuesday night, which is saying something considering their circumstances. It wasn’t exactly a breather – how could it be when almost everyone is logging 30-plus minutes on the floor? – but the Zags coasted to a 73-49 nonconference win over Queens University of Charlotte in front of a crowd of about 2,000 at the Kennel.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent addresses false active shooter report
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard shared a statement and more information on the school’s response to a falsely reported active shooter at Lewis and Clark High School. Dr. Swinyard says the report came in around 11:20 am to the central office indicating an active...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane Valley squares up funding for major road project
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has received the final piece of a $40 million financial puzzle, which paves the way for the city to complete a significant transportation project. Replacement of the at-grade Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass is expected...
nbcrightnow.com
'This camp is to be closed': Sheriff's office, City hands out flyers to Camp Hope residents
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed," is what a flyer handed to Camp Hope residents today by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Police Department. Law enforcement was accompanied by a behavior health unit.
Comments / 0