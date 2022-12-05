Read full article on original website
Related
ed.gov
U.S. Department of Education Launches New Initiative to Enhance STEM Education for All Students
Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) will host the YOU Belong in STEM National Coordinating Conference in Washington, D.C. as a key initiative for the Biden-Harris Administration. The Raise the Bar: STEM Excellence for All Students initiative is designed to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education nationwide. This new Biden-Harris Administration initiative will help implement and scale equitable, high-quality STEM education for all students from PreK to higher education—regardless of background— to ensure their 21st century career readiness and global competitiveness.
ed.gov
U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement with California's Davis Joint Unified School District in Investigation Regarding the Use of Restraint and Seclusion
Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced that the Davis Joint Unified School District in California has entered into a resolution agreement to ensure that its restraint and seclusion policies and practices do not deny students with disabilities a free appropriate public education (FAPE).
ed.gov
(GENERAL-22-96) Federal Student Aid Posts Quarterly Portfolio Reports to FSA Data Center
Today, Federal Student Aid (FSA) released new quarterly portfolio reports on its FSA Data Center website with key data and other information about the American student aid programs from September 30, 2022. These reports reflect the novel flexibilities applied to borrower accounts as prescribed in the CARES Act and extended...
Comments / 0