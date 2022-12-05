ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Related
foxla.com

LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Flu levels increase statewide with cases surging in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flu cases statewide are spiking, impacting hospitals filled with cases of COVID-19 and RSV. With mask mandates gone, holiday travel and gatherings, California is reporting some of the highest flu activity in the nation. According to Kern County Public Health, the surge is even impacting Kern County, which is reporting high flu […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

41 COVID cases reported at LAUSD headquarters

About 41 Los Angeles Unified School District headquarter employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The employees work on four floors of the building at 333 S. Beaudry Ave. Workers and visitors on the affected floors are now required to wear masks at all times, and supervising administrators are supporting the weekly testing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years

Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County grew 23% from 641 to 786 in 2021, according to the report. This is the largest number recorded since 2002. Since 1980, LACCHR has compiled, analyzed, and produced this annual report of hate crime data submitted by over 100 law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community-based organizations in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Saugus High Student Hospitalized After Ingesting Multiple Tylenol Pills

A Saugus High student was transported to the hospital Tuesday after reportedly ingesting multiple Tylenol pills. Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency at Saugus High School on Centurion Way, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Initial reports were that the student ingested over ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

SoCal facing children's medication shortages

LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

