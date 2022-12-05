ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police turning to public for help in search for Allston shooting suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shooting on Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning that left one person hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Allston shooting that left person hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting overnight in Allston, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. assisted Boston EMS with transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. Crime scene tape could be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police searching for suspect in break-in at Paddy’s pub

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning the public for help as they investigate a break-in early Friday morning at Paddy’s pub on Walden Street that was caught on camera. Paddy’s was broken into around 3:22 a.m., when a white male suspect wearing a dark mask was caught...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Acton Police seek charges against alleged driver involved in hit-and-run crash that injured teen

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department has submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint, focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police identify elderly woman killed in Foxboro crash

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Foxboro on Saturday that left a woman dead. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash in the area of 192 Main St. around 6 p.m. found a Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai Santa Fe that had hit head-on, according to Foxboro police.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy